BASEBALL

Arkansas drops to No. 8 in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team dropped two spots to No. 8 in Monday's USA Today Coaches poll after opening the season 5-2.

This is the first regular season coaches poll, which are the rankings of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Arkansas, under 21st year Coach Dave Van Horn, had a four-game winning streak snapped in Sunday's 12-3 loss to Eastern Illinois of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Razorbacks had averaged 12.5 runs per game during their winning streak, which was snapped after they had clinched the series against the Panthers. Arkansas is now 34-3 against Eastern Illinois with their first loss to the Panthers since 2016.

Arkansas is one of six SEC teams in the top 10, joining No. 1 LSU, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Vanderbilt.

No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 20 Alabama and No. 23 South Carolina finish out the nine SEC teams in the top 25.

Arkansas remained in the top 10 of all the major polls. The Hogs are also No. 8 as ranked by both D1Baseball.com and Collegiate Baseball, No. 7 by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and No. 9 by Baseball America.

The Razorbacks return to action on Wednesday against Illinois State (4-3), which is coming off a 2-1 series win at Arkansas State.

-- Tom Murphy

UCA's Windham named ASUN Pitcher of the Week

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Payton Windham was named the ASUN's Pitcher of the Week Monday.

Windham, a transfer from National Park College in Hot Springs, pitched 81/3 innings over a start against Vanderbilt and a relief appearance against Missouri State. He allowed 3 total hits, 1 unearned run and struck out 5 batters.

In his first start for UCA, Windham pitched 42/3 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 unearned run in a 5-4 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt.

-- Sam Lane

BASKETBALL

UCA's Hunter named to All-ASUN third team

University of Central Arkansas sophomore Camren Hunter was named to the All-ASUN third team Monday.

Hunter, the 2022 ASUN Freshman of the Year, averaged 16.9 pints, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals, playing all but one game for the Bears in the 2022-23 campaign.

For the third season in a row, Liberty guard Darius McGhee was named the ASUN's Player of the Year. Kennesaw State's Amir Abdur-Rahim received Coach of the Year honors as his Owls won their first ASUN title.

-- Sam Lane

UALR's Kourouma earns Ohio Valley honor

University of Arkansas-Little Rock forward Sali Kourouma was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for the second time in as many weeks.

The Kati, Mali, native led the Ohio Valley last week with 23.5 points and 5.5 steals over the Trojans' two wins. Kourouma shot 47.7% from the field in the two games, helping UALR secure both an outright regular-season title and a 20-win season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Arkansas PBS to air state high school finals

Arkansas PBS will broadcast the state high school basketball finals March 9-11 from Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

It will be the fifth consecutive year that Arkansas PBS will air the state finals.

The three-day span will have 12 games, with four games played each day, beginning with the Class 4A girls at noon on March 9.

Other games to be played March 9 are the Class 4A boys (1:45 p.m.), the Class 5A girls (6 p.m.) and the Class 5A boys (7:45 p.m.)

Class 6A and Class 1A games will be played March 10, with the 6A girls at noon, the 6A boys at 1:45 p.m., the 1A girls at 6 p.m. and the 1A boys at 7:45 p.m.

The final day of the finals, March 11, will feature Class 2A and Class 3A. The Class 2A girls and boys finals will be at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., respectively, followed by the Class 3A girls at 6 p.m. and the Class 3A boys at 7:45 p.m.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

SOFTBALL

UA's Delce honored by SEC

University of Arkansas redshirt-senior pitcher Chenise Delce was named the SEC Softball Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The honor came after a four-day stint at the Razorback Invitational, which saw Delce notch four victories. She tossed 181/3 innings over the weekend and gave up just two runs while striking out 25 batters. The Oklahoma City native held opponents to a .127 batting average, and earned wins in both of Arkansas' defeats of 13th-ranked Arizona.

Delce's 1.45 season ERA is second-best among league pitchers who have made at least 10 appearances. Her six wins is tied for second-most in the SEC.

Delce shared the honor with Georgia's Madison Kerpics.

-- Ethan Westerman

GOLF

Razorbacks tied for 15th after first round

The Arkansas women's golf team is in a tie for 15th place with a 23-over par 307 after one round at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, S.C.

LSU and South Carolina are tied for the first round lead at 1-under 283.

Kendall Todd leads the Razorbacks with a 4-over 75 and is tied for 40th place.

Meghan Royal is tied for 51st place with a 5-over 76. Kajal Mistry shot a 6-over 77 and is in a tie for 63rd place.

Also for Arkansas, Miriam Ayora (79) is tied for 73rd place and Giovanna Fernandez (80) is in a tie for 79th place.

The second round is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. Central today.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services