Super Quiz: People Named Nelson

1. He died during the Battle of Trafalgar.

2. His hits include "On the Road Again" and "To All the Girls I've Loved Before."

3. He served as the first president of South Africa.

4. Singer best known for his films with Jeanette MacDonald.

5. He starred on radio and TV along with his wife Harriet and his two sons David and Ricky.

6. Nicknamed "Rocky," he served as the 41st vice president of the U.S.

7. Nickname of bank robber Lester Joseph Gillis, also known as George Nelson.

8. Teen idol whose hit songs include "Poor Little Fool." He died in a plane crash in 1985.

ANSWERS

1. Lord Horatio Nelson

2. Willie Nelson

3. Nelson Mandela

4. Nelson Eddy

5. Ozzie Nelson

6. Nelson Rockefeller

7. "Baby Face" Nelson

8. Ricky Nelson