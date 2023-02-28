Sections
TheatreSquare’s co-production of ‘Russian Troll Farm’ wins Obie Award

by Danny Shameer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- TheatreSquared's co-production of "Russian Troll Farm" won a special citation at the Obie Awards in New York City on Monday night.

The citation for digital, virtual and hybrid production -- innovative work while in-person gatherings were suspended because of covid-19 -- cited "Sarah Gancher (Writer), Jared Mezzocchi and Elizabeth Williamson (Directors) Russian Troll Farm (The Civilians, Theater Works Hartford, and TheatreSquared)," according to the Obie Awards website.

The recognition is the first Obie Award associated with a theater in Arkansas, according to TheatreSquared.

TheatreSquared said in a news release Monday that it supported playwright Sarah Gancher in developing "Russian Troll Farm" at the all-virtual 2020 Arkansas New Play Festival in June 2020, shortly after in-person performances were indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In October, the company joined Theater Works Hartford, in association with The Civilians, to co-produce the new play's world premiere.

The play will receive a live, in-person production this week with the same directing team at Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, N.Y., according to TheatreSquared.

The Obie Awards -- created in 1955 at the suggestion of Jerry Tallmer of The Village Voice weekly newspaper -- acknowledges achievements of off-Broadway and off-off Broadway theater work. The first awards were presented in 1956.

TheatreSquared is a regional professional theater in Fayetteville.


Print Headline: ‘Russian Troll Farm’ gets Obie Award

