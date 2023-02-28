Tina Cossey Band to perform during Blues concert series

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature the Tina Cossey Band at 8 p.m. March 4 at RJ’s Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. Admission is $5 for others. The concert series is being sponsored by MK Distributors.

The Tina Cossey Band is a multi-racial collective of musicians with a unique sound, blending traditional Blues, Soul, R&B and Classic Rock, according to a news release.

“Cossey, a California native, started performing at the age of five. A child of Mex i c a n A m e r i c a n heritage, Cossey has been inspired by all types of music. As a child, her dad would play the blues and although she didn’t know it at the time, the music would become a part of her. At the age of 8, Tina’s roots would be transplanted in Arkansas where she grew up, evolved and found her sound, the blues,” according to the release.

“Her soul has always loved blues music with the heartache and pain that it conveys, but she was ultimately drawn to the hope that the music offers. One year ago she met the band’s co-founder, Lex Capraitalia, at a substance abuse benefit where they were both performing. The Tina Cossey Band took off from there,” according to the release.

Capraitalia, an experienced drummer, had spent over 26 years playing professionally in Los Angeles before moving to Little Rock in 2019.

“Born and raised in Boston, Capraitalia began playing drums at the age of 12, learning from old Blues, Funk R&B and Rock albums. A brief stint on the Boston club scene as a teenager was enough for him to realize that his passion for music and performing was his purpose,” according to the release.

“Capraitalia co-founded the Jimetta Rose band and has worked with such diverse artists as Frank Meyer of the Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs, Andy Vargas, lead singer of Santana, and guitarist-singer Kevin Hahn of Opal Recording Studio. Additionally, he has worked with the Grammy winning musician producer-engineer, Daniel Konscious Krieger, among others. Capraitalia is also drummer for The Port City Blues Players,” according to the release.

Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation, seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues, and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region. Port City Blues Society also hosts a free blues jam every Wednesday at RJ’s Grill & Bar where area musicians converge to play live blues from 8-11 p.m.



