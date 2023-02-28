Tornadoes sweep through Plains





OKLAHOMA CITY -- Parts of the Southern Plains counted the injured and surveyed the damage Monday after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, while some Michigan residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week's ice storm.

In California, the National Weather Service said winter storms will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather Sunday.





Parts of the Northeast that have seen little snow this winter were under a winter storm warning. And forecasters warned of continued high winds in parts of the Plains and of thunderstorms and possible tornadoes in the Ohio Valley.

A look at the weather threats around the country:

TORNADO FORECAST, CLEANUP

Thunderstorms were forecast Monday to produce damaging gusts across the Ohio Valley, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The weather service forecast strong winds Monday in Kansas and Missouri, with gusts topping 60 mph.

The storm system produced at least four tornadoes as it moved across central and northeastern Illinois on Monday, including two that formed in suburbs west of Chicago, authorities said. Initial reports suggested damage there was limited to fallen trees or shingles torn from buildings, said Rafal Ogorek, a meteorologist in the Chicago office of the National Weather Service.

At least one person was killed and three others injured after a tornado touched down Sunday night in far western Oklahoma near the town of Cheyenne, where 20 homes were damaged and four others destroyed, Roger Mills County Emergency Manager Levi Blackketter reported.

Officials in Norman, Okla., confirmed 12 weather-related injuries after tornadoes and wind gusts as high as 90 mph were reported in the state Sunday night. The winds toppled trees and power lines, closed roads and damaged homes and businesses around Norman and Shawnee.

AccuWeather tweeted that the seven tornadoes reported in Oklahoma would mark the most on record during February, if confirmed. Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman tweeted they were the first February twisters in the state in 12 years.





There is a chance the National Weather Service may classify the larger parent windstorm as a derecho -- a name used for fast-moving, destructive storm complexes that produce a semi-continuous path of wind damage, some from gusts over 70 mph, over a path several hundreds of miles long.

Regardless of technicalities, the impacts were certainly extreme. In Memphis, Texas, an automated weather station reported a thunderstorm wind gust to 114 mph at 6:37 p.m. Central time Sunday. Within minutes, temperatures plummeted from the lower 70s into the upper 40s as storms tore through, and winds switched direction out of the west-northwest.

BLIZZARD CONDITIONS IN WESTERN U.S.

Blizzard warnings went into effect Monday in the Sierra Nevada range as more rounds of rain and snow moved into California and Nevada.

A blizzard warning was in effect for most of the Sierra Nevada into Wednesday and an avalanche warning was issued for the backcountry around Lake Tahoe, where up to 6 feet of snow was expected over the next two days in the upper elevations and gale-force winds could create waves up to 5 feet high on the lake, the National Weather Service in Reno said.

In the Sierra, Yosemite National Park announced it would be closed until midweek, and numerous roads were closed in Sequoia National Park. Trans-Sierra highways were subject to closures and chain requirements.

East of Los Angeles, all roads to San Bernardino Mountain resort communities around Big Bear Lake remained closed because of last week's huge snowfall. One route to the Mojave Desert was open only to downhill traffic. In the San Gabriel Mountains, roads remained closed to the Mountain High resort, where the storm dumped 7 3/4 feet of snow.

STORMS IN MICHIGAN AND NORTHEAST

In Michigan, still reeling from last week's ice storm and high winds, more than 180,000 customers were without power Monday, according to PowerOutage.us. That was down from more than 800,000 at one point last week. Crews continued their work to restore all electricity.

While not expecting a blockbuster storm by regional standards, southern New England braced for what could be the most significant snowfall of what has so far been a mild winter.

A winter storm warning covered parts of the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, with heavy snow forecast for Monday evening through this afternoon.

Information for this article was contributed by John Antczak, Sean Murphy and staff writers of The Associated Press and by Matthew Cappucci, Bryan Pietsch and Kelly Kasulis Cho of The Washington Post.









