Tough closing stretch

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time since 2000, the University of Arkansas basketball team will finish the regular season against three nationally-ranked opponents.

After the Razorbacks lost at No. 2 Alabama 86-83 on Saturday, they'll play No. 12 Tennessee at 8 tonight in Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., then take on No. 23 Kentucky at 1 p.m. Saturday in Walton Arena before going to Nashville, Tenn., for the SEC Tournament.

"We knew this last three-game segment was going to be as difficult as any team in the country has," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said on his Sunday television show. "Came up short at Alabama, got to get ready for Tennessee."

The Razorbacks finished the 2000 regular season with six games against ranked teams, losing to No. 11 Florida and No. 16 LSU at home, beating No. 24 Vanderbilt at home, losing at No. 18 Kentucky and at No. 11 Tennessee, then beating No. 19 Auburn at home.

With a 15-14 record going into the SEC Tournament, the Razorbacks had to win it to earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and they did.

Coach Nolan Richardson led Arkansas to its only SEC Tournament title with victories over Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Auburn before the Razorbacks lost to Miami in their NCAA Tournament opener.

This season's Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8) appear to be safely in the NCAA Tournament's 68-team field considering their NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking is No. 14.

Arkansas' NET ranking went up one spot with the close loss at Alabama because the Crimson Tide (25-4, 15-1) are No. 2 in the NET rankings.

Tennessee (21-8, 12-6) is No. 3 in the NET rankings, so a loss tonight shouldn't adversely affect Arkansas, and a road victory figures to move the Razorbacks up.

Kentucky (20-9, 11-15) has rallied to win its last four games with road victories at Mississippi State and Florida and at home against Tennessee and Auburn to get back in The Associated Press poll and move up to No. 20 in the NET rankings.

"We've got to continue to try to reach our goal -- to make the NCAA Tournament," Musselman said on his television show. "Right now, we need to do everything we can do to position ourselves to be in what is truly the greatest sporting event there is."

The Razorbacks are 7-3 in their last 10 SEC games, including road victories at South Carolina and Kentucky, since starting 1-5 in conference play.

"They're a very aggressive team," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said at his Monday media session. "They've always been a terrific defensive team.

"They defend the three-point line as well as anybody you'll play. But the difference is, a year ago they forced you inside and had a player [6-10 Jaylin Williams] that was looking to pick up charges."

Williams, now an NBA rookie with Oklahoma City, took 54 charges last season, including four in a 58-48 victory over Tennessee in Walton Arena.

"This year they've got shot-blockers," Barnes said. "So when you go in there, you better know what you're getting ready to encounter."

Twin brothers 6-10 Makhel and 6-9 Makhi Mitchell each have 41 blocked shots -- the same number Williams had in 37 games last season -- to share the Arkansas lead.

"They really do play extremely hard defensively," Barnes said.

So do the Vols, who are ranked No. 1 nationally in three-point defense (24.7%), No. 2 in field goal defense (35.9%) and No. 3 in scoring defense (56.7).

Tennessee held South Carolina to 35.2% shooting (19 of 54), including 4 of 22 on three-pointers, in an 84-45 win on Saturday.

"They are very physical," South Carolina Coach Lamont Paris said of the Vols on the Gamecock Sports Network. "Particularly when the game is allowed to be played physically.

"That is not a criticism of the officiating. I thought it was extremely consistent. They were allowing it to be extra physical. That doesn't bode well for us against this particular team."

Barnes was asked how Tennessee's physical play affected the Gamecocks.

"Well, it's who we are," Barnes said. "And it's not just our post players. Our guards are physical in terms of trying to fight through cuts, screens.

"I think sometimes it gets lost that our perimeter defense is pretty physical, too. The thing we've talked about is doing it without fouling and reaching.

"We talk so much about not slapping down. We want to deflect it."

Arkansas' strength offensively is the play of guards Ricky Council, Anthony Black, Davonte Davis and Nick Smith.

"Offensively, another team that looks to really get the ball to the basket, attack the lane area in different ways," Barnes said. "Not just off the dribble, but off the handoffs.

"Any way they can create an angle to get downhill, they're going to try to do that."

Arkansas is 4-15 at Tennessee, including four losses in a row since last winning in Thompson-Boling Arena 82-78 in 2017.

"We're competing," Musselman said on his television show. "We're playing hard. That's what you want your team doing at this time of the year.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win at the No. 2 team in the country, so we're a basket away from being really, really good.

"We're not finishing up the season. We're in the mindset of, 'How do we keep getting better? What offensive plays can we run? What can we do better defensively?'

"That's going to be our mindset until the final horn on whatever game that ends on."