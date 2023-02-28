NWA fishing report: Walleye anglers target tailwater

Beaver Lake

Walleye are starting to spawn in the lake, but the best walleye action is below Beaver Dam.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said walleye have been caught downstream from Beaver Dam between the towns of Beaver and Holiday Island. A jig tipped with a minnow has worked best. At Beaver Lake, try for walleye in the Monte Ne and Horseshoe Bend areas.

Striped bass are also located in the Monte Ne and Horseshoe Bend areas, Jones said. Use brood minnows or shad for bait. Black bass fishing is slow. Try crank baits, jerk baits, Alabama rigs or swim baits.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout are biting well on prepared trout baits. Trolling with 3-inch jerk baits for trout has also worked. Some white bass have arrived in the tailwater. Troll an Alabama rig to catch them.

Power generation at Beaver Dam takes place mainly on cold mornings and evenings.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina recommends fishing for crappie with jigs. Experiment with different depths.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said the crappie bite is steadily improving. Minnows or jigs are both working. Anglers report catching a few walleye on the White River between Lake Sequoyah dam and Arkansas 45 access.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass with jerk baits, crawdad-colored crank baits, Alabama rigs or jig and pigs. Fish for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms or square-bill crank baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, crank baits or spinner baits around brush or docks. Blue catfish are biting fair on cut bait, shad or liver on the main lake. Try hair jigs or small spoons for crappie around brush or docks.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting fair on minnows, tube jigs or worms around brush or docks. Largemouth and spotted bass are biting fair on crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits round brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting swim baits or jig and pigs eight to 25 feet deep along points that are a mix of gravel and rock. The ends of channel swings are another good area.

Fishing 25 to 35 feet deep over deeper water with jigging spoons is worth a try. Bluff ends with timber, or brush piles along flats, are good areas. Bass are holding tight to the trees.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



