Yellen makes secret visit to Ukraine





KYIV, Ukraine -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday her first visit to Ukraine underscored Washington's commitment to continuing its economic support for the country, as the din of air raid sirens echoed across the Ukrainian capital.

Coming a week after President Joe Biden's surprise visit to the capital, the trip by Yellen -- arriving by train Monday under similar secrecy -- is intended to both emphasize globally Washington's commitment to Ukraine and demonstrate back home why the country needs billions of dollars in nonmilitary aid.

Yellen said following talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that the U.S. has provided nearly $50 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance and announced another multibillion-dollar package to boost the country's economy.





Shmyhal offered thanks to the U.S. for its support and hailed Yellen as a "friend of Ukraine." He said Ukraine's budget deficit now stands at $38 billion and that the U.S. will provide another $10 billion in assistance by September.

Shmyhal and Yellen also discussed sanctions aimed at weakening Russia's economy as well as the possibility of using Russian frozen assets to help in Ukraine's economic recovery.

Without such funding, Ukrainians "wouldn't be able to have kids who continue to go to school, whose parents continue to go to work," Yellen said in an interview with Bloomberg News before her trip. "They wouldn't be able to finance first responders and hospitals, and provide the core government services that are utterly necessary to enable the country to function."

Yellen repeated Biden's message that Washington will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. She underscored the importance of fighting corruption, praising Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for enacting measures to ensure transparency in how the assistance is spent.

The U.S. official also visited a renovated school that had its windows blown out by the blast wave from a Russian missile that landed nearby in March. She also announced an additional transfer of $1.25 billion, the first tranche of the $10 billion assistance package.

"Maintaining an effective government is indispensable to Ukraine's capacity to respond to Russian attacks and other emergencies," said Yellen. "Our economic support is keeping essential public services running. These services maintain economic and social stability in Ukraine."

Addressing the school's students and teachers, Yellen said they are helping to "write history" in a country that is "a central force in the history of the free world."

"America stands with you in this fight for freedom, and we will be by your side and help you rebuild."

Yellen also met with Zelenskyy and other top officials, including the head of Ukraine's National Bank.





Zelenskyy posted on Telegram after the meeting with Yellen that it is "necessary to strengthen further sanctions to deprive Russia of the ability to finance the war."

Yellen also laid the flowers at the Wall of Remembrance dedicated to fallen soldiers and met Ukrainian landmine removal experts whose equipment was financed with U.S. funds.

"It's really important that Americans understand that we need to provide defense-related goods, but they also need to understand that this is a country that needs and is benefiting from economic aid, and that it's money that's well spent," she said earlier in the interview with Bloomberg.

Yellen has praised the Ukrainian government for its work over the past year and its focus on fighting corruption, saying Monday that Zelenskyy's commitment to using international assistance responsibly is "essential." The government's competence in managing finances and the economy "is, frankly, exemplary," she said in the interview.

Ukraine has relied on a combination of foreign and local sources to finance its wartime budget after the invasion in February last year dealt an unprecedented blow to the economy. Russia regularly targets civilian infrastructure in a bombing campaign that has left millions of people and businesses without reliable supplies of electricity, heat and water. The budget shortfall may reach about $38 billion in 2023, Shmyhal said last week.

"We are committed to providing you with the security assistance you need to defend your country," Yellen said in her meeting with Zelenskyy, according to a copy of her remarks provided by the Treasury Department. "But we also know that resistance on the front lines isn't possible without a strong and stable home front: an economy that functions, and a government that continues to provide vital services."

Also during the day Yellen met with first responders, as well as with Ukraine's central bank governor and finance minister, before boarding the train back to Poland in the early evening.

At the Group of 20 meetings last week in Bengaluru, India, Yellen stepped up calls for other nations to provide financial support for Ukraine and urged the International Monetary Fund to move swiftly toward a full-fledged program for the country. The G-20 meeting failed to agree on a consensus statement due to an impasse over language on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The IMF and Ukraine have been exploring a multiyear aid package worth as much as $16 billion to help cover the war-battered country's needs and provide a catalyst for additional international funding. Group of Seven nations urged the IMF to complete talks on a program for Ukraine and hope to see a deal for fresh financing by the end of March.

Yellen has discussed the lending program with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in recent days. Treasury and IMF teams are in daily contact, according to a person familiar with the talks.

NUCLEAR INSPECTIONS SUSPENSION

A top U.S. arms control official on Monday sharply criticized Russia for suspending its participation in the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty, but said Washington will try to work with Moscow to continue its implementation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that the country would suspend participation in the New START treaty which obligated both Russia and the U.S. to commit to regular communications on the status of their nuclear arsenals, allow regular on-site inspections and abide by caps on the number of deployed and non-deployed warheads of each side.

"Russia is once again showing the world that it is not a responsible nuclear power," Bonnie Jenkins, the U.S. undersecretary of state for arms control, said at a session of the Conference on Disarmament, a United Nations-affiliated international forum.

Russia is not withdrawing from the treaty, which is in force until 2026, but Putin said Russia cannot accept U.S. inspections of its nuclear sites while Washington and its NATO allies seek Russia's defeat in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the country would respect the treaty's caps on nuclear weapons and continue notifying the U.S. about test launches of ballistic missiles.

The inspections have been dormant since 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. Discussions on resuming them were supposed to have taken place last November, but Russia abruptly called them off.

Jenkins later told reporters that the U.S. has not fully assessed the consequences of Russia's suspension move, but said "we're not seeing any evidence that Russia is in noncompliance."

"We remain ready to work assertively with Russia to fully implement the New START treaty, continued implementation of the treaty based on the best interests of both parties," she said.

Putin's announcement of suspending participation came just before the first anniversary of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. Putin has repeatedly cast the conflict as necessary to combat alleged Western aims to weaken Russia and has warned of an increasing threat of nuclear war.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of the national security council, said last week, "If the U.S. wants Russia's defeat, we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapons, including nuclear."

"Russia must end this war and must cease its irresponsible nuclear rhetoric," Jenkins said.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also harshly criticized Russia's New START suspension at the Geneva conference as "added proof -- if any was needed -- of the dangerous impasse that Russia is sealing itself into."

Information for this article was contributed by Hanna Arhirova, Jamey Keaten and Jim Heintz of The Associated Press and by Viktoria Dendrinou and Daryna Krasnolutska of Bloomberg News.

