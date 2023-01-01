A new year, a new story

I am finishing the first full year of writing this column under interesting circumstances in that last Sunday was Christmas and this will be printed on New Year's Day. Although I suppose thematically I would be writing and thinking about the same things, there's a self-imposed pressure I feel to speak to the day--the moment--in a way that fits. Something that will matter to my readers and not just fill the world with more fluff.

New Year's lends itself to reflection. The thing about reflection is that it can go all sorts of directions, and we choose which direction to take either by intention or default.

For instance, we attended a Christmas Eve service at a local church, and the pastor began by talking about what a dark and dreary world it is. The point was that Jesus came to be the light.

A family member made the joke afterward that he wasn't thinking about what an ugly world it was until the pastor painted it that shade. It reminded me of the Emerson quote that says to different minds the same world is a hell, and a heaven. Mindset matters. It shapes the stories we tell ourselves.

My life's work is about story. As a teacher I try to help students craft stories of their lives that give them a future and a hope, in a literal sense, by teaching them skills they need for the workforce, and in a deeper sense in that the things we study offer a well-rounded view of the world, by which they can choose what they want their own stories to look like even as they recognize their parts in the story of our shared world.

With Arkansas Strong it is much the same. We try to comprehend the story of Arkansas by bringing everyone we can get to the table to share their stories, because we believe we can learn a lot from each other. We also participate in shaping our collective story, telling the story of Arkansas in a way that is honest about the past and clear-eyed in the present while casting a vision for the future we aspire to. A future in which Arkansas is stronger and better for everyone.

I do some of all of that here as I work out my own stories, and readers tell me theirs. So here's my reflection going into 2023.

The year 2022 was beautiful and brutal. I turned 50 in January and also got covid. My mother turned 75. Grace had her third back surgery in February, and we were iced in at UAMS. Stella turned 10. I was part of an Arkansas Ed Policy summit that disgusted me then and now seems prophetic as the lopsided government we elected sits poised to "reform" education in Arkansas into its own image. I was iced in again, alone, at the end of that, and spent a couple of nights stewing in a Morrilton hotel while Russia declared war on Ukraine.

Spring meant Adelaide turned 15, Stone 53, and Daddy 76. Grace moved back to her house in Fayetteville and soldiered through 1L hell and back surgery rehab. I continued to note the loss of learning and social skill regression in my students post-pandemic (though I wonder if we will ever really be post-pandemic).

I also perceived in myself a fear, or something like fear--a growing awareness of the hostility towards teachers and education. I began to question my safety more than I ever had before. Not just physical safety, though the sense that safety from a school shooter is not ensured because it is not possible, even with the best efforts of our school administration, is a pervasive reality for all of us.

But the newer--for me--acknowledgment of truth that personal, emotional safety and job security are not the secure things I once thought they were. Things have changed since I was a kid growing up proud that my parents were educators. The world, and a teacher's place in it, is not the same.

Summer brought the sun and hence my favorite season, because my domestic world relaxes. The tyranny of testing and ballgames and bus driving pauses. Kids are home. I am not quite as pressed for time to think and write. We went to the beach. Grace turned 22. Arkansas Strong grew exponentially as we helped lead a teacher pay initiative and built a coalition of brilliant educators who rallied the state to pay attention.

Then I fainted and found out I had fluid around my heart. I started back to school only to need FMLA less than halfway through the semester. For the first time my own body boarded the treadmill of tests and doctor's appointments that before were other people's problems.

This afforded me the opportunity to move from sympathy to a new level of empathy. At this point in that story the fluid recedes, but other issues lurk and testing continues. Fall made Harper 20 and Arkansas even more a supermajority-ruled state.

Winter is here and now. As I look forward to 2023, the story I tell myself is a story of hope. Not the blindness of mere wishing, but hope--a belief in the good that fuels me to action. A commitment to participate, to do my part in making it happen.

I have no comprehensive plan for how to do that; much of hope's story is a mindset that faces circumstances as they come and chooses to do the next right thing, whatever it is. But here are my initial ideas.

For my own health I am going to drink water, and walk, and try to get good sleep. I will listen to my body and feed it when it is hungry and sit down when it feels faint. I will breathe deep. I am going to resist the urge to define my worth by my productivity and instead let my soul feel its worth as an image bearer of God.

I am going to honor my sacred calling as a teacher by not giving in to fear. I will do what I can reasonably do to be safe and keep my students safe. I will teach the material I have the professional expertise and academic freedom to choose. I will require excellence of myself and my students. I will try to follow the example of Jesus as I teach and love my students the best I possibly can. And I will face whatever consequences this brings, if any, with courage and integrity.

Pretty much ditto re the paragraph above, except exchange "teacher" for "parent" and "students" for "kids."

In my role at Arkansas Strong I plan to continue reaching out to all kinds of Arkansans and gathering us around the table. I will stretch myself by listening to people who see the world through different eyes. I will earn and cultivate trust. I will find ways we can work together on things that are important to all of us; specifically, for the year 2023, education and faith.

I will stay informed about what goes on in government and keep trying to translate complicated information and make it easily accessible to more people.

In this column I will stay vulnerable and open, and keep on being myself. Thank you, readers, for the privilege of engaging with you for the past year. You are amazing people who bring me profound joy. It is an honor to walk with you into a new one.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.