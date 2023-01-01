A split schedule for better sleep





Can't sleep? Maybe you're doing it wrong.

Although many Americans are admonished that early to bed, early to rise will make us healthy, wealthy and wise (or at least better off than being fat, poor, and stupid), not all of us benefit from following Ben Franklin's advice.

One-shot sleeping cycles aren't for everybody. And if you find yourself often waking in the middle of the night--with a racing brain, fast-dissolving memories of a bad dream, anxiety about what the next day will bring, or annoyance with the loved one blissfully snoring next to you--and no success (other than Ambien) at trying to get back to sleep before that annoying alarm on your phone chirps to announce it's time to get up, you might consider segmented sleep.

What have you got to lose other than more hours of tossing and turning?

Biphasic (segmented) sleep, according to the Sleep Foundation, is a pattern in which you split your sleep into two segments. Examples:

Siesta sleep: Popular in Spain and Italy, people take a 60- to 90-minute nap during the afternoon and sleep five or six hours per night.

Midday nap sleep: Practitioners sleep for six to seven hours each night and take a 20- to 30-minute nap during the day.

First/second sleep: Start your first sleep between 9 or 10 p.m., wake up around midnight, and do something (read, write, text, watch streaming sitcoms) then embark on a second sleep after that.

This is illustrated artfully in Colson Whitehead's novel "Harlem Shuffle," in which 1960s-era furniture store owner Ray Carney mixes dealing stolen goods with being a good dad and loving husband with help from dorvay--an intentional misspelling of the French dorveille, derived from dormir (to sleep) and veiller (to be alert), denoting a state of semi-consciousness, or a period of wakefulness between shifts of sleep. Dorvay, which helped Carney get straight As as a student, affords him time and energy to enact revenge on a man who's done him wrong.

Other biphasic examples include the Uberman schedule (taking a 20-minute nap every four hours for a total of three hours of sleep per day) and the Dymaxion schedule (taking four 30-minute naps every six hours for a total of two hours of sleep per day).

In a 1943 Time magazine article, American architect Buckminster Fuller claimed he followed this sleep schedule for two years. He eventually switched back to a monophasic sleep schedule because his business associates "insisted on sleeping like other men."

According to Psychology Today, middle-of-the-night wakefulness, in which a person sleeps for a while, then arises and gets busy with some activity for a few hours before returning to bed, was considered normal before the late 19th century. Then the Industrial Revolution, with its reliance on caffeine, artificial light, time clocks and work schedules, shifted the population to sleeping through the night.

Is biphasic sleep better for you than a traditional sleeping pattern? More research needs to be done to find out, says the Sleep Foundation.

A study published in ScienceDirect shows that biphasic sleepers had lower sleep quality and spent more time in lighter stages of sleep. "Based on the current evidence, the consensus opinion is that polyphasic sleep schedules, and the sleep deficiency inherent in those schedules, are associated with a variety of adverse physical health, mental health, and performance outcomes," the publication reports.

"Striving to adopt a schedule that significantly reduces the amount of sleep per 24 hours and/or fragments sleep into multiple episodes throughout the 24-hour day is not recommended."

However, according to Healthline, some say that biphasic sleeping helps them feel more alert and productive during the day.

Benefits, according to thesleepdoctor.com, are better cognitive performance. Under certain conditions, napping positively affects memory, alertness, and coordinated thinking. Short midday naps have also been found to benefit older people with problems like memory loss.

Some people who find it hard to sleep through the night report that adjusting to a biphasic sleep pattern has improved their quality of life.

In some cultures, people practice biphasic sleep because it allows them to socialize, keep watch, or perform certain tasks. In some Muslim cultures, biphasic patterns can allow people to complete the five prayers they are required to say every 24-hour period.

Drawbacks:

• Some studies have found napping to be associated with cardiovascular disease, falls, and cognitive decline in older people. Napping for more than 30 minutes can lead to a confused, groggy state upon waking. People who sleep during the day may not get adequate rest at night or feel sleepy during the day.

• Conventional work or school schedules generally requires people to be awake during the majority of the daylight hours and sleep mainly at night. Cultural attitudes, particularly in North America, can make it hard to find time or space to nap during a busy day.

Want to see for yourself? Start off slowly; the Sleep Foundation recommends taking a 20-minute nap during the early afternoon to ease into a biphasic sleep schedule.

No matter what schedule you try, you should aim to get seven hours of sleep each night, says the Sleep Foundation. Yeah, good luck with that.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com



