A way to slowly reduce smoking

It has been said that if smoking products were introduced today, the FDA would ban them from the market. That is probably true, but since smoking addiction is so prevalent in the world, trying to ban smoking is an almost insurmountable task.

Of course, I don't need to tell anyone with an 8th grade education the results of a smoking addiction, but I will anyway.

Just in the United States an estimated 480,000 people die from smoking each year and 8,000,000 die worldwide. The WHO estimates a billion people worldwide will die during the 21st century.

Of course, with the impact smoking has on the heath of individuals, it is not surprising the World Health Origination would develop a way to eliminate smoking, and they have with The Tobacco Treaty: The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) was the world's response to the global smoking tobacco epidemic.

The FCTC was the first global public health treaty negotiated under the auspices of the WHO. It was completed in 2003, and has now been joined by 180 countries and the European Community. (The United States has not joined.)

What the Treaty Requires: The treaty reaffirms the right of all people to the highest standard of health and calls for parties to the convention to:

(1) Protect people from tobacco smoke exposure on public transport, indoor work environments and public places;

(2) Adopt or maintain taxation policies aimed at reducing tobacco consumption;

(3) Enact and undertake comprehensive bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship;

(4) Ban misleading and deceptive terms on cigarette packaging such as "light," "low-tar" and "mild";

(5) Implement rotating health warnings on tobacco packaging that covers at least 30% (ideally 50% or more) of the display areas – these may include pictures or pictograms; and combat illicit trade in tobacco products.

I'm from a family of smokers. My dad smoked until his death in a car accident, and my mother smoked almost to the day she died at 78 of smoke related illnesses. She easily cut twenty years off her life, and her last ten years were of such a low quality that you could easily say smoking shortened her productive life by 30 years.

A partner in a pulmonary clinic once commented to me, "If it weren't for smokers, I wouldn't have any business."

Well, why not ban the sale of smoking products? That seems to be an easy option, but the answer is it would be too difficult because of several factors.

The first problem is the severe addiction level of millions in every country in the world. In other words, the millions of worldwide smokers would put up so much resistance that our politicians couldn't stand the heat, even though the majority aren't smokers, and they know it would be beneficial.

But it's not just the addiction of users who oppose the ban on smoking products. The thousands of convenience stores would see a sizable drop in revenue if all smoking products were removed from their shelves. A smoking ban would empty a lot of shelves in those stores, and that is too big of a bite to swallow.

I talked with a pulmonary specialists who told me that breaking the smoking habit seems to be harder for some people than quitting heroin. So where do we go from there? What about not banning anyone who is alive when the law goes into effect from buying tobacco products?

That's right. Every living person could buy tobacco products as long as they wanted to, but if the law went into effect say, January 1st, 2023, a person born after that date could never buy any tobacco smoking products. The result would be a slow but steady decline in tobacco product sales, and over time the world's smokers would slowly be reduced until, like the Civil War Veterans, one day tobacco products would vanish from the market because there wouldn't be buyers for their products.

Of course the sellers of tobacco products would probably oppose such a law, but not too strenuously since it would gradually reduce their customers, and the current addicted users wouldn't really complain since it wouldn't prevent them from buying tobacco products.

No, this is not Richard's original idea. In New Zealand they have banned smoking tobacco sales to everyone born after 2008. They will never be allowed to purchase smoking tobacco products in this Pacific country of five million.

This is only part of several proposals that will also curb the number of retailers authorized to sell tobacco and cut nicotine levels in all products.

"We want to make sure young people never start smoking, so we will make it an offense to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth," Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said in a statement.

The smoking addiction in New Zealand is 13% and the goal is to make New Zealand smoke free by 2025. They won't make it to zero, but indications are that it will drop to around 5%.

New Zealand is not the only country in the world that is trying to reduce smoking addiction. Several other countries have enacted severe smoking restrictions and these countries, which are not trying to eliminate smoking, have severely restricted it. They include Bhutan, Costa Rica and Columbia. Several countries have instigated fines and possible imprisonment for violations.

Smoking is on its way out, but very slowly in some other countries and states, including The Natural State, where over 20% of our population are smokers. Actually, we are in the top ten, tied with Alabama for number 6. Utah is the lowest with only 8.9% of the population smoking. There are at least a half dozen states with percentages in the low teens, but with Arkansas at 20%, I would think this is a public health emergency that we should try to solve.

In Arkansas the purchase of tobacco products is forbidden to anyone under 18. That ban is loosely enforced, but a ban on smoking sales to anyone born after January 1, 2023, combined with strict enforcement would be a good start, and would go a step toward reducing pre-teen addiction.

Our legislature should pass smoking restrictions that would make it illegal for anyone born after January 1, 2023 to ever purchase tobacco products. However, our legislators seem to be ignoring the health of our state, and just strict enforcement of current underage purchase of smoking products might be too much to ask.

But, just as we weren't leaders in using phone technology, we will one day in the distant future make the sale of smoking products illegal.

I guess the best we can do now is keep beating the drum of how horrible smoking is to the human body, until the asleep-at-the-wheel legislature finally gets the message, and joins the rest of the world in finally banning smoking products.

I'm just guessing, but I think it will be about the time the Arkansas Highway Department plants trees in the highway medians and folks stop chopping off their crepe myrtle.

Until then we can only beat the drums of common sense, and try to hurry the process along.

