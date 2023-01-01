Accessibility is overdue

Stories like this remind us of how far we haven't progressed.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, and 32 years later, we're announcing that disabled children on a public school playground are being given the opportunity to play on equipment suitable for them.

For fun, we looked to see what the vote was for the ADA. It passed the House 377-28, and the Senate by a vote of 91-6. We can't imagine getting such lopsided pro votes today on such a far-reaching and expensive piece of legislation. But we digress.

And while the ADA requirements are many, they apparently did not extend to children and playground equipment.

Not to worry, at least at Taylor Elementary School in White Hall. The principal there, Tammie Canada, saw a need and acted to address it.

Until that happened, a student with a handicap, such as Landen Drye, who has cerebral palsy, had spent a lifetime watching other children play on equipment only suitable for the able-bodied. The best they could do for fun was to hang out at the equipment made for little kids.

Just recently, that changed with the completion of new equipment on the playground at Taylor.

"It's a miracle," Landen's mother, Jordan Drye, told The Commercial about her son. "Seeing the smile on his face when he's playing with his friends. Getting to do what they do is amazing."

Canada has been around the educational block a few times. She's been at it for more than three decades and almost half of that at Taylor. In that time, she's seen a need for all-inclusive play equipment, and she was finally able to make it happen. Three or more cheers for Canada.

The new equipment isn't cheap. The price tag on the Taylor equipment is right at $100,000, and there's still a balance of $32,000 Canada is raising money to pay for.

But the benefits are obvious -- so obvious we wonder why such equipment isn't already available on every school playground.

"We have been very blessed by Taylor and by the community. I have been overwhelmed by how they've showed up. .... It's changing lives," Drye said.

If you'd like to help Canada with that balance, she would appreciate the help, no matter the amount of the check you would like to write. You can even have your name associated with the project by buying a personalized brick. Her work number is (870) 247-1988.

Thanks to Canada for pushing this and thanks to the White Hall School Board who listened to her and approved the project. We're hoping this is beginning of a trend. If playgrounds don't already have such equipment, they are way overdue to get it.