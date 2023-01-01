ALL-RVDG FOOTBALL: Charleston’s Brandon Scott captures Player of the Year honors

CHARLESTON -- Brandon Scott reflected on Charleston's state championship season with a calm confidence shared by all of his teammates but especially the 12 seniors.

"I felt like my entire career at Charleston, that group was pretty good and we always had a chance," the senior quarterback said. "We knew that was our standard, and that's what we wanted. Going into the season was no different. We knew it was our last chance as seniors to make it happen, and I'm glad we were able to do it."

Scott was thrust into the starting quarterback role in the third game of his sophomore season after Dalton Curtis, a senior, was quarantined during the covid-19 pandemic.

"Toward the end of the week, on a Thursday, Curtis got quarantined because he was sitting next to somebody that had covid," Charleston coach Ricky May said. "Brandon came in without a lot of reps. He played well and never looked back."

Charleston lost to rival Ozark that week, 54-21. Ozark took a quick 6-0 lead, and Scott was sacked on fourth down to end Charleston's first possession of the game. After Ozark scored again and went up, 12-0, Scott was sacked four plays later again and lost a fumble. Ozark turned that into a 20-0 lead.

Scott adjusted quickly and finished with 84 yards passing and a touchdown, and he ran 78 yards on 15 carries with a 43-yard touchdown run in his first start.

The next week, Charleston rolled to a 48-18 win over Greenland to open 3A-1 conference play, and Scott threw for 121 yards and two scores and ran for 115 yards and a touchdown. The rest as the saying goes is history.

"We didn't get Dalton back, and Brandon took all the reps that week," May said. "Dalton had played receiver his 10th and 11th grade years, and it made sense to make that move. He had a great year, and Brandon had one, too."

With Scott at the controls, the Tigers went 32-4 over his three years as a starter, including 21-0 in conference play with three outright titles.

The seniors, when they were freshmen, played for a junior high conference title, and a 6-0 loss to Booneville fueled them from there.

"No doubt, that year we played Booneville for the conference championship, and we got beat, 6-0," May said. "We fumbled the ball about our 25, and they scored. From that point on, that group decided they wanted to get better."

In his career, Scott threw for 6,164 yards and 70 touchdowns and ran for 2,303 yards and 41 scores, showing remarkable versatility. This season, he threw for 2,644 yards and 32 touchdowns, and ran for 843 yards and 14 scores, mostly in two-and-a-half quarters per game with 11 mercy-rule wins in Charleston's final 12 games.

Scott, however, was humble to the end, spreading the credit around.

"I've got a while lot of playmakers around me," Scott said. "Everybody is a playmaker, and my line did a great job of blocking. We had gaps that we could run through. They gave me time back there. I just had to get them the ball and let them make plays."

Scott also started in the secondary the latter part of the playoffs, intercepting a pass in the end zone just before halftime in Charleston's 27-0 win at Rison in the semifinals.

In the championship game, though, Charleston had to face nemesis Booneville, which the Tigers had defeated, 42-14, in October for the 3A-1 championship. Booneville played without nine players, including five defensive starters, due to suspensions the night before the game.

The Bearcats were confident the second meeting would be different with their full team available.

"We heard it a bunch," Scott said. "It fueled it a little bit, but they had a great team, and we knew they were going to be better, that it would be a tougher game. That drove us that week and got us better."

In the championship game, Charleston scored four touchdowns in the second quarter and rolled to a 41-12 win. Charleston scored two touchdowns within 11 seconds late in the second quarter take a 14-0 lead to 28-0.

After Scott scored on a 1-yard run with 21 seconds left in the half, Ben Thompson forced a fumble that Reese Merechka recovered on the ensuing kickoff. Scott immediately hit Bryton Ketter on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

"It was huge," Scott said. "All the momentum was going our way. It was a slow start, and to finish like that in the first half really got us going."

Scott was named the championship game Most Valuable Player, throwing for 130 yards and two scores and running for 101 yards and two scores.

Scott was also selected the Outstanding Quarterback and the Outstanding Defensive Back in the 3A-1.

He also credited his head coach.

"He's been a great leader and not just in football," Scott said. "He's shaped us into the men we are. We've got to give him all the credit."

Brandon Scott of Charleston, seen Dec. 16, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette football player of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Brandon Scott of Charleston, seen Dec. 16, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette football player of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Brandon Scott of Charleston, seen Dec. 16, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette football player of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

