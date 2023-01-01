ALL-RVDG FOOTBALL: Greenwood senior LB Williams hammered opposing teams

GREENWOOD -- Evan Williams brought the hammer in more than one way for the Greenwood Bulldogs this season.

Williams carried a 16-pound sledgehammer from the locker room to the sidelines before most home games this season.

"It was a donation to the football team a few years ago, and it's been a tradition ever since," the senior linebacker said. "A defensive player gets to carry it out to the field."

Williams also brought the figurative hammer to the field for the Bulldog's defense.

"He was that guy that handled everybody else," Greenwood coach Chris Young said. "Whether it was energy or getting everybody lined up or leadership, he was the guy that the staff looked to on the field to control the rest of the guys."

Williams was in on 152 tackles last year with six sacks as a junior. This year, he was one of just two returning starters for the Bulldogs on defense.

"He had an outstanding year his junior year," Young said. "He was a guy we were really counting on. We were really young on defense. That made Evan even more important."

Williams knew he would be the most important part of Greenwood's defense this season, and he prepared accordingly.

"I worked out a lot harder," Williams said. "Everybody was leaving. Two seniors were left on defense. I was more consistent going to the gym, getting stronger, lots of power clean to get explosive, building my speed up, front squat, back squat, focused on legs more than arms."

He finished this season with 165 tackles and returned an interception 90 yards against Van Buren for a touchdown.

"He had a nose for making plays," Young said. "He always got to the football."

Williams worked through injuries. He cracked his collarbone at Little Rock Christian in the final game of the regular season, but the Bulldogs had a bye in the first round of the playoffs and he was ready to go after that. In the championship game, he suffered a broken wrist.

"He's the definition of a great high school football player," Young said. "He battled through injuries. He had a broken hand in the state finals. He battled through shoulder injuries. He'd stay in the game. If we tried to take him out of the game, we'd probably be in a fight. He showed toughness week in and week out."

Williams thrived in the leadership role as a senior.

"He loved the leadership role," Young said. "He loved contact. He loved being a linebacker. He loved high school football. Everything he did embraced that."

Evan Williams of Greenwood, seen Dec. 14, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette defensive football player of the year.


