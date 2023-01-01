ALL-RVDG FOOTBALL: State title has familiar ring for May

CHARLESTON -- Ricky May capped the rare trifecta of championships when his Charleston Tigers won the Class 3A state title three weeks ago.

May completed the feat of winning a championship as a head coach along with winning two as an assistant coach and one as a player.

"They're all good," May said. "They all have different aspects."

May's roots are in Booneville where he played on Booneville's first state championship team in 1986 as a sophomore running back under Doug Scheel when the Bearcats defeated Lake Village, 42-13. May led Booneville in rushing in the game with nine carries for 91 yards and a third-quarter touchdown.

In 2013, May was the defensive coordinator under Scott Hyatt when Booneville won the state title with a 14-12 win over Warren. May's defense halted a two-point try with 4:47 left to preserve the win. May's son, Bryson, had 105 yards and two touchdowns and had a fumble recovery.

Ricky May left to take his first job as head coach at Waldron, including a playoff appearance in 2017, but returned to Booneville in 2018 as an assistant again under Hyatt with the Bearcats defeating Osceola, 35-0, for the state title.

In 2019, May was named head coach at Charleston.

"In 2013, my son Bryson was on the team and my nephew Damon was on the team," May said. "They were linebackers, and I got to coach them. In 2018, my role was different. I had come back from Waldron. I was more of an experienced guy, and I'd seen some things. This year, I got to win it with my son, Bryson, who was the offensive and defensive line coach. We got to do it for Charleston, which hadn't been done since 2014."

May knew his Tigers had the ingredients to be really good this season, but after winning the opener 42-22 against Elkins, Charleston struggled and committed four turnovers against Ozark but still won, 34-20.

"I told them at the beginning that I didn't think we had a ceiling," May said. "We didn't play well in the Ozark game. We had four turnovers. I told them there is no ceiling for us, but it takes all of us doing what we need to do."

The next week, Charleston lost to Nashville, which ended up as a Class 4A semifinalist, 27-19, so the reviews were mixed going into 3A-1 conference.

"When we got beat by Nashville, I think it made us refocus," May said. "We started working again. Then the kids just got better all the way through the playoffs. Every game we just got better in every phase of the game."

Charleston ran through the 3A-1 like a combine through a wheat field with all seven wins by the Arkansas Activities Association Sportsmanship Rule with a 35-point lead and the continuously running clock.

Included in the 7-0 run was a 42-14 win at Booneville, but the win was subdued with Booneville missing nine players, including five defensive starters, due to suspensions.

The Tigers continued to roll in the playoffs with romps past Gurdon, Centerpoint and Newport, all by the mercy rule, but all at home.

In the semifinals, Charleston had to go to tradition-rich Rison. The Tigers responded with a stellar defensive performance in a 27-0 shutout win.

In the championship game, Charleston earned another mercy-rule win over Booneville, 41-12.

Charleston's defense gave up one first-half touchdown in its six games and did not trail in a game after the loss to Nashville.

The win in the championship game was somewhat bittersweet with May beating his former coaching brethren Doc Crowley.

"We're going to love each before and we're going to love each other at the end, but somewhere in between the two hugs, it's kind of up in the air," May said. "I liken it to a big brother, younger brother; I'm older, but little brother gets his shots in."

May also instilled more than just the x's and o's of football in his players, providing speakers during the week for what he called Uncommon Man.

"We meet every Wednesday, and we have an alumni guy or well-known man in our community who talks to our kids about life, sports, whatever," May said. "We had a local pastor come in a couple of weeks ago and tell them what it takes to be a real man."

May also serves as a pastor at a church in Booneville, and May considers the two professions similar and even plans on writing a book someday.

"It's not much different," May said. "Pastoring is like coaching, you're trying to herd them in and herd kids in. I might write a book someday, 'From Pulpit to Pigskins.'"

Ricky May of Charleston, seen Dec. 16, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette football coach of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

