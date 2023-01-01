ALL-RVDG FOOTBALL: Towns-Robinson made immediate impact on field for Alma as a sophomore

ALMA -- Rusty Bush knew Israel Towns-Robinson would be on the field, and a lot, as a sophomore. It was just a matter of where.

"When I got there, he was just in the seventh grade," the Alma football coach said. "Everybody was talking about Israel Towns-Robinson. You walk into the gym or walk out on the practice field, you look at him and see the potential that he's got."

Bush solved that problem by putting him seemingly everywhere.

"It is a challenge, then again it's not," Bush said. "He's got to touch the football several amounts of times for us."

Towns-Robinson is the inaugural River Valley Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year.

Towns-Robinson played mostly running back on offense but also played at times at receiver. He had 89 carries for 454 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 156 yards and three scores.

He also played defense with two tackles for loss.

"As much as we can, we've got to get him on the defensive side," Bush said. "He's a running back, and he's a star running back, and everybody's looking at you. Then go play defensive end, and he even at times played defensive tackle. Running backs, so many times they're a safety or a linebacker. He doesn't mind it. He'll go chase the quarterback."

Towns-Robinson, who is 6-0, 208 and just turned 16, adjusted quickly in the season opening win over rival Van Buren.

"The first game was a little intimidating," Towns-Robinson said. "As it went along, I felt like I got better and more ready to be out there."

By the time 5A-West play rolled around, he had adjusted from being the best athlete on the field in about every game as a ninth-grader in junior high games to being a sophomore playing varsity.

"Probably the third game in, I realized there wasn't much different," Towns-Robinson said. "Maybe just the hitting."

Bush is excited about the future of his sophomore sensation.

"He's grown into a full-grown man," Bush said. "He still has a lot of maturing to do physically. He had a heck of a football season for us. He's doing tremendous on the basketball floor. He'll go right into track. He's not that kid that's looking to do just one sport. He wants to help the Airedale athletic program be really good. That speaks volumes to what kind of kid he is."

Towns-Robinson is also a standout on the basketball court for the Airedales and was already dunking last year in the ninth grade.

He doesn't really have a clear-cut favorite among the two sports but may lean toward football.

"That's a hard question," Towns-Robinson said. "I'd say football just because it's more of a team sport than a one-man sport."

Israel Towns-Robinson of Alma, seen Dec. 16, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette football newcomer of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

