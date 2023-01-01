Arkansas Achievers

• Five Arkansas State University students have been chosen as recipients of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs, with additional funding available for the study of a critical language overseas. The winners are: Lisa Browning, of Salem, a junior creative media production major with an emphasis in graphic communications, who will study in the United Kingdom at Canterbury Christ Church University in Kent, England in the spring of 2023; Jacob Copeland, of Bonne Terre, Mo., a junior computer science major who will study in Japan in spring 2023 at Rikkyo University in Tokyo; Alexandra (Alex) Gibson,of Jonesboro, a senior with a double major in biology and Spanish and a minor in chemistry, who will spend the spring of 2023 studying in Spain at the University of Huelva; Megan (Meg) Gray, of North Little Rock, a junior double major in business administration and business economics, who will study in Belgium and the Netherlands as part of the Honors study abroad experience in May of 2023; and Joree Pierre-Antoine, of North Little Rock, a freshman radiologic sciences major who will also be part of the Honors study abroad experience in Belgium and the Netherlands.

• Dr. Fen Xia, chairperson of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Radiation Oncology. Xia is among 27 distinguished cancer specialists in the United States to be inducted into ASTRO's 2022 Class of Fellows, which includes physicians from Stanford, Yale, the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the National Cancer Institute. The ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made substantial contributions to the Society and to the field of radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and service to the field. As a radiation oncologist at UAMS, Xia specializes in treating tumors of the central nervous system and stereotactic radiosurgery. She also leads a research laboratory at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute that conducts federally funded research on the replication stress response and DNA damage repair mechanisms in normal and tumor cells after radiation therapy or chemotherapy.

• Nevaeh McFelson, a senior at North Little Rock High School, has earned a full ride scholarship to Columbia University in New York City. McFelson plans to study economics with a concentration in philosophy. After that, she plans to attend law school. She is an Advanced Placement Scholar, earning a 3 or better on the following Advanced Placement exams: AP World History, AP English Language and Composition, and AP Seminar. She is ranked in the top 3% of the Class of 2023. She scored a 34 on the ACT, of which 36 is the highest. She is the daughter of Antranette McFelson.

