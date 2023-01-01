ASC sponsors January events

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will be busy in January with events that include a comedy workshop, auditions for plays and classes for ceramics, yoga and dance.

Fundamentals of Stand-Up Comedy with Ben Jones -- Jan. 4

ASC will host a Fundamentals of Stand-Up Comedy workshop with national touring comedian Ben Jones. The workshop will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

This comedy class is designed for beginners and those brushing up on their skills. Patrons can explore comedy history, devices, writing structure, performance techniques and more, according to a news release.

"Jones has performed in 24 states in some of the best comedy venues America has to offer, sharing the stage with fellow comedians Rob Schneider, Bob Saget, Adam Devine, Jon Reep and Maria Bamford. Visit his website at benjonescomedy.com for more," according to the release.

The cost is $15 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants must be 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Vision Board Party with Tollisa Stricklen -- Jan. 7

ASC will host a Vision Board Party with author and entrepreneur Tollisa Stricklen. This event will be from 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 7 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

"Piece together your dreams, share and get feedback to make yours stronger. When your goals are blurry, these boards are invaluable road maps to transform your aspirations into accomplishments," according to the release.

"Stricklen is a Pine Bluff native who believes in sowing seeds into community youth, because they will lead the future," according to the release.

The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Participants must be 9 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Auditions: "Charlotte's Web" -- Jan. 9-10

ASC will host auditions for "Charlotte's Web" from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9-10. Performances are slated for April 20-23. Ages 8 and older are welcome to audition. No theater experience is required. Auditions will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's main facility, 701 S. Main St.

This production is based on the book by E.B. White and adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette.

"Wilbur may be the runt of the litter, but he's a rambunctious and lovable pig who captures the heart of a little girl, Fern Arable," according to a synopsis. "When Wilbur grows too big, he's sent to reside on a farm owned by Fern's uncle. Wilbur discovers his eventual fate, and it's up to a wise and kind-hearted spider named Charlotte to hatch a plan to save him."

Interested participants may register to audition at asc701.org/auditions. Details: ASC Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Exhibition: UAPB 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition -- Jan. 10-Feb. 9

The community is invited to view the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition from Jan. 10 through Feb. 9 at The ARTSpace on Main. There will be a closing reception open to the public from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 9. Gallery admission is free.

Dance on Main with Gia Turner -- Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9

ASC will host Dance on Main with choreographer Gia Turner from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 12 at The ARTSpace on Main. The session will also be held Feb. 9 and March 9, according to the news release.

"This beginner-friendly class will cover the fundamentals of stretching, dance terminology and technique. A different style will be taught each week: Hip-hop, jazz and contemporary. These fun aerobic sessions seek to inspire creativity, teach coordination, increase flexibility and more," according to the release. "Turner bridges the divide between community, dance and service."

The Pine Bluff native was captain of the Watson Chapel Steppers and UAPB M4 Golden Girls and coached Watson Chapel's Golden Motion Dance-Line.

The cost of the dance class is pay-what-you-can, with $15 recommended. The session is for ages 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/dance or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Auditions: "Steel Magnolias" -- Jan. 14

ASC will host auditions for "Steel Magnolias" from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 14. Performances are slated for March 10-12 and March 17-19. Ages 18 and older are welcome to audition. No theater experience is required. Auditions will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main.

This production, based on the movie by Herbert Ross, was adapted for the stage by Robert Harling.

"In Chinquapin, Louisiana, everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy's beauty shop--where the women are all sass and brass," according to the synopsis. "Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss and enduring friendship."

Interested participants may register to audition at asc701.org/auditions. Details: ASC Theater Programs Manger Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

ART WORKS Presents: Open Mic Poetry -- Jan. 13

ART WORKS on Main will host ART WORKS Presents: Open Mic Poetry from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13. The event will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main.

"Hosted by nationally awarded author Tru Poet, ages 16 and older are invited to share spoken-word selections and creations in an encouraging environment that celebrates poetry and storytelling," according to the release.

Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. No registration is required. Participants can enter for a chance to win door prizes. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Ceramics with Jennifer Solano -- Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4

Ages 18 and older are invited to participate in a hands-on ceramics workshop with artist Jennifer Solano from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4. This four-part workshop will take place at The ARTSpace on Main. The cost is $160 for ASC members and $180 for nonmembers. Class size is limited to six participants.

Students will learn the basics of working with clay and will create their own ceramic pieces using a pottery wheel. No experience is necessary.

To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes, call (870) 536-3375, or visit in person. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org.

FunDay: Amateur Astronomy with Nick Hobbs -- Jan. 14

People can learn about the universe and get hands-on experience with a professional telescope with Nick Hobbs during Second Saturday Family FunDay: Amateur Astronomy, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 14.

Second Saturday Family FunDay is a monthly event that is free and open to all ages. This event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation.

Yoga in The Loft with Florence Love -- Jan. 21

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and to relax with certified yoga instructor Florence Love, aka FloEssence, every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Jan. 21. The cost is pay-what-you-can, with $15 recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main.

Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. People are asked to wear yoga-appropriate attire. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org. The event is sponsored by Angela J. White Smith, Realtor.

Details: asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a ceramics workshop with Jennifer Solano from 12-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14, 21, 28, and Feb. 4. (Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)

