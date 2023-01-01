The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Nov. 8

Shameka and Marqueis Britt, Sherwood, son.

Nov. 9

Aleah Yancy and Antwone Hughes, North Little Rock, son.

Nov. 10

Tiffany Hampton and Deron Goodloe, Holly Grove, daughter.

Justine Torres and Lawrence Shavis, North Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 11

Lauren and Anthony Severns, White Hall, son.

Nov. 12

Christi Page and Shane Moore, North Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 15

Mary and Robert Grabert, North Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 16

Lauren Trantham and Justin Bromley, Cabot, daughter.

Nov. 17

Karen Valadez and Guadalupe Guido, North Little Rock, daughter.

Sydney and Ian Frank, Cabot, daughter.

Nov. 18

Lauren and Coby Howell, North Little Rock, son.

Nov. 21

Michelle and Abraham Sanchez, North Little Rock, son.

Autumn Hambrick and Bradley Fortson, Cabot, son.

Nov. 22

Shannon and David Stinnett, Sherwood, daughter.

Nov. 23

Taivonia Berry and Jarvas Leavy, Stuttgart, son.

Anna Wilson and Sharbrodric Young, North Little Rock, daughter.

Lauren and Cody Utley, Austin, twin sons.

Nov. 26

Megan and Billy Garza, North Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 28

Kiana Solee and Tony Hogan Sr., North Little Rock, son.

Nov. 29

Rhonda Allen and Devin Jones, North Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 6

Aquila and Michael Brown II, Mabelvale, daughter.

Dec. 20

Sabreen Mohamed Adullah Saleb and Gamdan Mutee Fadah, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Jayla Boles and Hamilton Jackson, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Shannon and Bryan Speed, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 21

Jannie Townsend and Ronald Anderson, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 25

Lacey and Johnathan Smith, Beebe, daughter.