The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72116

• 3900 McCain Blvd, commercial, Taco Bell, 8:08 p.m., Dec. 23, property valued at $1,700.

• 3400 Industrial Center Drive, residential, Brandy Ellis, 11:36 a.m., Dec. 28, property valued at $335.

72117

• 4100 Glover Lane, residential, Rebecca MacKay, 10:00 p.m., Dec. 23, property valued at $3,200.

• 4017 East Broadway, commercial, Broadway Auto Sports, 3:32 a.m., Dec. 29, property value unknown.

• 1709 Yarrow Drive, residential, Cameron Swanigan, 5:06 p.m., Dec. 29, property valued at $6,000.

72118

• 1901 Buffalo Trail, residential, Dora Rodgers, 2:50 p.m., Dec. 27, property value unknown.