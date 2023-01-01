Cherie Abston





There are people who volunteer purely to lead and there are people who volunteer purely to serve. Ask Cheri Abston where she falls, and she will firmly claim the latter category, a tireless worker bee who wants nothing to do with the spotlight or the credit.

Ironically enough, it's her tireless dedication to working in the shadows -- doing things others are less willing or less inspired to do -- that has gained her the most attention among her peers and those whose lives she works to improve.

"She is someone that you can call on and she will tell you, 'Yes, I can help you,' or she will say, 'I can't help in that field, but here's who I can send you [who] can,'" says Diana Smithson, a friend of 25 years and chair of the Women and Children First shelter, for which Abston is a board member. "What she brings to Women and Children First is a servant's attitude, willing to be available to help when in need."

"Commitment, work ethic and big heart," says Martie North Hamilton, senior vice president and director of community development and engagement with Cadence Bank. "I've known her for almost 30 years, and when she puts her mind and commitment to something, get out of the way. She's going to give it her all. She is ... committed and you won't beat her at working hard. It's absolutely impossible."

Abston winces at such praise -- if there's anything greater than her love of and dedication to her volunteer work, it's her abhorrence of attention about them. She holds a fundamental belief that such focus is misplaced.

When it comes to Women and Children First, however, she'll do what is necessary to advance the organization's mission of helping domestic violence survivors take steps toward new lives. And considering how voiceless the clientele tends to be, suffering as they are in the shadows, she's got plenty to say and will say it, which is part of the commitment she felt from her first visit to the shelter, as a volunteer.

"The first time that I walked in, it was the initial shock of 'there's so many kids here,'" she says. "That's a 'whoa' because you think about an adult escaping their abuser, but you don't put into perspective all these kids have to come, too. That was my initial shock factor.

"And then talking to the women, the relief that came out. Like, 'I have somewhere I can feel safe and I don't have to worry about if I lay down tonight am I going to be drug out of the bed or made to wake up to go cook something or because the floor is not clean.'"

Interactions such as these continue to inform Abston's service to Women and Children First, where she's been a member of the board of directors since 2012. But that role alone doesn't begin to describe the lengths to which she is willing to go to help people, officially referred to as "guests," as they turn the page from one life to another.

"Women and Children First is there to help guests, male or female, know that there is another choice," she says. "You are not stuck. There are people there to help you, to guide you, to show you, to put you in a safe place."

OLDEST OF FIVE

Born in Camden, Abston moved to Little Rock with her family in second grade. She was the oldest of five children, and her formative years were spent in church -- Greater Trinity Church on Wright Avenue -- and shepherding her four siblings.

"Being the oldest teaches you responsibility," she says. "For me, it molded who I am, because I'm constantly trying to take care of somebody or fix something. In that sense, I'm like my mother. Take charge, get things done."

Abston put that mantra into practice in the working world even before she graduated from Little Rock Parkview High School in 1985.

"Part of what my high school did was, they would pair you with organizations," she said. "I started working at 16 for a company called First Pyramid Life Insurance. It was at the end of Interstate 630 where the freeway stopped. I got a job there, and I was working in the mailroom in the print shop. We printed everything they mailed out; we printed it in-house there.

"When that closed down, I ended up in corporate trusts with Union National Bank, where we processed bonds. So that's what I did for a while. Then back to insurance, then back to corporate trusts. I've been in and out of insurance and banking."

In banking, she began her volunteer work, first for company-sponsored activities and then for groups she sought out on her own.

"During my time working in banking, companies were huge proponents of being out in the community," she says. "They'd say, 'Hey, we have this this weekend. Who wants to sign up and go?' That's where I got that foundation of going out and working in the community, such as with Habitat for Humanity. That's where I got the drive."

'HARPER VALLEY PTA'

"From there, I have volunteered for Ronald McDonald House, and I have been anything from just regular PTA to the PTA president. My brother calls me 'Harper Valley PTA.' Gotta love my brother."

This level of activism and involvement outside the office was inspiring to co-workers such as Mellisa Murdock, who has known Abston for a decade.

"I met her when we both worked at Regions Insurance together in Little Rock," Murdock says. "Cherie was always volunteering within the community. Any time I was talking to her, she was telling me about different things she was doing and working with. Women and Children First was one of them, and she would come in around the holiday season and have a box set up in our office for donated items.

"In fact, we insure an organization and for Christmas this year, we actually went ahead and set up a box for donations, just to kind of lead in her footsteps. I've watched her be so giving and available to different organizations. She's the reason why we went ahead and put that box back out there again this year. Her serving heart just rubbed off on me."

BACK TO SCHOOL

Along the way, Abston also went back to school, 20 years after receiving her high school diploma. Her college degree is an accomplishment she thought she'd never reach, not for lack of ability but for lack of interest.

"A childhood friend called one day, and she said, 'You should go back to school,'" she says. "I go, 'No, I'm good. I hated school when I was in it. I'm not going back.' She said, 'You should think about it.' I was like, 'yeah, whatever.'

"The bank I worked for at that time offered tuition reimbursement. I saw the flyer come across, and I was like, maybe I'll try. So, I went to one class. I called my friend back and I said, 'Hey, I'm going to take this one class.' She said, 'You won't stop.' I said, 'I bet I will.'

"Took the class, passed it with flying colors, and I'm like 'maybe this is not so bad.'"

Frustrated with the pace of her schooling while attending part time, she switched to full time and, with customary grit and drive, earned her accounting degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

"I was in college full time, pregnant, trying to make it," she says. "When I graduated in 2008 at 41, I had a 2-year-old."

Abston would also earn her insurance license and was writing personal policies before abruptly making a career about-face four years ago, to join the Pulaski County circuit clerk's office where she is now chief deputy. Asked what caused such a radical departure from her work experience, Abston just shrugged.

'A DIFFERENT BEAST'

"The opportunity was presented and what do you think about this?" she said. "I was like, 'you know what? Let me try this. I've never worked in government; this will be completely different.' Turns out it's a different beast altogether."

Abston oversees how the county circuit clerk's office manages required paperwork related to a variety of legal matters. Candidate filings for public office, and records related to divorce, adoption, lawsuits, deeds and mortgages all reside within the clerk's nine departments. So do orders of protection, which served as a reminder to Abston of the length and breadth of domestic violence in the community.

"Being on the shelter board, you know there's domestic violence, but being in the courthouse I see it firsthand where [survivors are] in there trying to get an order of protection," she says. "They're terrified. They fear for their lives. Until you see that, you don't realize how sickening it can be.

"What I encountered at the courthouse really showed me abuse doesn't discriminate. A woman comes in, husband's a doctor, she's like, 'I need an order of protection.'"

Understanding the life-and-death importance of such orders, Abston played a key role during the pandemic in modernizing the system under which orders of protection are administered.

"All of our guests that come through our shelter need legal advocacy," Smithson says. "During covid, the judge had to close the courthouse. As a shelter, we were in panic mode because we have victims and survivors who need orders of protection filed. Those things cannot wait. Cherie, being a board member, knew how important it was that the legal process not slow down and how instrumental it was in keeping our families safe and our survivors safe.

"Cherie worked with others to develop a way we could electronically submit instead of having to bring the survivor down in person and file at the front desk, like you would normally do. As a result, we did not miss any orders of protection being filed by our survivors against their abusers during covid."

SHARES EXPERIENCES

Abston is also an evangelist for raising awareness about the scope of domestic violence in Arkansas. She shares her experiences and facts about the problem within her friend group and, frankly, to anyone else who will listen.

"I actually had no idea how big of a problem it is here," North Hamilton says. "I listen to the news differently and ask questions differently because of her involvement and sharing statistics. Because of her, I got involved and started supporting a variety of [Women and Children First] events through the years, because I had no idea. It's not a topic that you hear a lot about directly in the news.

"Cherie really has helped me to understand the complexity, the challenges. It's really eye-opening, just how big of a problem it is here in our community because it crosses all income groups and socioeconomic demographics. It also makes you think about some of the correlated mental health issues that are undiagnosed and not getting the right treatment and just how important it is to have these safe spaces."

A PLAN OF ACTION

Women and Children First is different from many organizations in that it not only provides that safe space but puts together a plan of action. This plan helps individuals and families get on with their lives by arranging housing, helping to secure legal documents such as a driver's license or copies of birth certificates, and helping find employment.

"The thing people will say is, 'Just get out of it. Don't go back,'" Abston says. "But a lot of times they do go back because they feel like they still don't have anything. They still don't have anybody, they don't have anywhere to live, they don't have any money, and so they've got to go back.

"We're not just a shelter you can go to. We provide those other resources too."

But housed as it is in a former mansion more than a century old, the shelter is in constant need of repairs and can't offer all its services under one roof, creating logistical concerns. For some time now the board and staff have dreamed of a new, modern facility that puts everything within arm's reach for guests. Abston is determined to do whatever is in her power to help make that dream a reality.

"We could do so much more with a new facility," she says. "I'm doing anything I can, plugging it anywhere so people know we're trying to help more people. The goal is to get this family center model where if you're in a domestic violence situation you can have everything you need under that roof or right next door.

"The police department's right here. The health department's right there. Different agencies, the goal is to have them inside the facility so that we don't have to call and say, 'We need to have someone go get SNAP [formerly known as food stamps]. We need to have somebody go get their ID. We need a police officer to come over here.' Everything would be right there in the building."

Abston's zeal for her cause suggests one who has been there and seen that when it comes to abuse. In fact, she's never directly experienced what the people who come into the shelter have. But what she has seen on the fringes of her happy life still stings.

'I NEED HELP'

"I had a friend who I saw one time and she had a black eye. I'm like, 'What happened to you?' And she told me," she says. "Then, there's a group on Facebook that I'm part of called Little Rock Power Women. You can post anonymously, and just the other day a lady posted on there, 'I need help. I've got to get out.'

"That's why Women and Children First is so important: We help so many people. When you're in domestic violence situations you think you have no way out. You think there is nowhere to go. If you can just get the courage to pick up the phone and call, then the shelter is a safe haven for you."

Covid threw the organization a curveball, causing a sharp decline in numbers reporting to the shelter. Abston, like everyone else invested in this societal problem, knew it was a statistical aberration, caused by in-home quarantine that robbed many survivors of the opportunity to escape. Since then, traffic has bounced back hard, including spikes around holidays and even during hot weather.

And while she knows one person can do only so much in the face of this problem, Abston is in it with everything she's got, hoping the community and state take note, take it to heart and take out the checkbook, funding a new facility to save the next bruised and frightened family.

"The dream is to be able to help more people. This is what we want, this is the big picture," she says. "The thing I'm proudest of is when I hear of someone in a domestic violence situation, who had the courage to seek help, make it to the transitional housing level. They have their own place, and they find a job, and they're self-sufficient -- taking care of themselves and their kids.

"Whenever I hear that's how the story ends, that tells me that this is working. That is truly escaping."





SELF PORTRAIT

Cherie Abston

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s in accounting, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

FAMILY: Spouse AD, married in 2003; son, Durand, 16

MY FAVORITE DESSERT: Pound cake. I love pound cake.

ONE THING I KNOW TO BE TRUE: Everyone deserves a chance.

THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE I EVER GOT: “Always try.”

THE SECRET TO MY HAPPINESS IN LIFE: Knowing that I tried to do my best.

MY GUILTY PLEASURE: Fried catfish.

ONE HIDDEN TALENT NOT MANY PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT ME: I am a seamstress.

MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Working with our team to keep the clerk’s office open to serve the public during the pandemic.

MY FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL SAYING: “It ain’t as bad as you think! It will look better in the morning,” by Gen. Colin Powell

THE THREE PEOPLE I’D MOST LIKE TO HAVE DINNER WITH, LIVING OR DEAD: My grandmother, Earline Stevens; Michelle Obama; and Harriet Tubman

ONE WORD TO DESCRIBE ME: Giver.













“When you’re in domestic violence situations you think you have no way out. You think there is nowhere to go. If you can just get the courage to pick up the phone and call, then the shelter is a safe haven for you.” -Cherie Abston (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)







