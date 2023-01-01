Cigarette to blame for fire at senior living facility, Rogers fire chief says

ROGERS -- No one was injured in a fire at the Morada Rogers senior living building at 2501 N. 22nd St. on Wednesday morning.

The Fire Department responded to a 5:27 a.m. call Wednesday, according to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins. Crews arrived at the facility north of Hudson Road at 5:32 a.m.

An improperly discarded cigarette was the cause of the fire, which started in and was confined to a bedroom on the third floor, Jenkins said.

The sprinkler system in the room helped confine the fire until firefighters arrived, he said.

Crews called for additional backup and resources after their initial arrival because of high risk due to the low mobility of the residents, he said.

The Police Department blocked traffic and helped with evacuation at the scene of the fire, according to Keith Foster, public information officer.