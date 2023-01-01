Club news: Civil War, Perfect Harmony, Computer Club and more

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by Tom Wing, assistant professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, and it will tell the story of "General James Blunt's December 1862 Raid on Van Buren." The raid was the final chapter in the Prairie Grove Campaign.

Anyone with an interest in Civil War history is encouraged to attend. There is no admission fee, but donations are accepted to defray the speaker's expenses.

Information: dkp55@gmail.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will meet Jan. 9 at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. There will not be practice on Jan. 16. Practice will resume from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays Jan. 23 to March 13. They will return to a regular schedule of 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 13.

Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will host a Help Clinic at noon Jan. 7 in Room 1001 at Highland Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd.

The club is also having a raffle of a customized desk top computer with a value of more than $700. The computer will be a Dell OptiPlex 5060 with corei7-8700, 16GiB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 TB RAID1 (mirrored), Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 ProPlus. The drawing will be held in February. The public is invited to participate, and presence is not required to win. A $10 donation will purchase a ticket.

Information: Call or text Woody at (479) 966-9357 or go to the website at BVComputerClub.org.

Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club normally meets the first Monday of each month. However, due to the New Year's holiday, the group will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 in the community room at OZK Bank at Sugar Creek Center by Allen's.

New members are always welcome and all needle craft is welcome -- knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, etc. If you have a project you would like to show, please bring it for show-and-tell. Coffee is available or bring your own beverage.

Information: Call Rosalyn Sloan at (479) 553-7425.

Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writers will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 in the conference room at the Bella Vista Public Library. Everyone is encouraged to make it their New Year's resolution to write more letters to family and friends. Everyone -- young and old -- is welcome to attend.

Information: Email Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection brunch will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

The inspirational speaker will be Sherry Barr from Claremore, Okla., with the message "Humor in the Heartbreak." The special feature will be "New Year ... New Look" by Debby Curtis.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Jan. 9.

For reservations, call (479) 366-7562, text (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

The January Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held Jan. 4 at 16 Tavistock Drive in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary.

Woman's Club

The Noel Woman's Club will resume regular business meetings in January. Anyone interested in becoming a member should call Club President Hannah Barthlomew at (417) 475-7422 for more information.

COURTESY PHOTO The Prairie Grove Lions Club, at its December meeting, presented a $3,000 check to the Prairie Grove Backpack Program. Doug Stumbaugh, club president, presents the check to Mary Bartholomew, left, and Brea Gragg, both with the backpack program.



Photo submitted St. Bernard's Charitable Bingo presented a check in the amount of $1,000 to Executive Director of Open Avenues Jacob Sheatsley (left) on Thursday, Dec. 15. The check was presented by T. J. McCormack (right) of St. Bernard's. Bingo is played the third Thursday of each month at St. Bernard's in Bella Vista at 6:30 p.m. There is a snack bar available and all are welcome.

