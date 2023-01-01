Tanya Walker earns PhD

Tanya ShaVonne Walker of Pine Bluff recently earned her Ph.D in urban higher education from Jackson State University at Jackson, Miss. She was a summer graduate who participated in the fall 2022 commencement exercises with more than 500 students Dec. 9, according to a news release.

Walker is the daughter of Willie and Annie Stephens of Pine Bluff.

A Pine Bluff native, Walker is the assistant director of student success of the Department of Enrollment Management and Student Success at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1999 and received her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from UAPB in 2003. She received her master of counseling degree in 2007 and a master of education administration in 2018 from Prairie View A&M University at Prairie View, Texas.

Walker successfully defended her dissertation on June 30. Walker's research has been featured at the National Association of African American Studies & Affiliates and the Jackson State University Research Engagement Symposium. The research topic was "The Impact of Covid-19 on Students' Mental Health and Degree Completion and Historically Black Colleges and Universities," according to the release.

"I am looking forward to utilizing my talents, transformational leadership skills, and knowledge in higher education," Walker said. "My ultimate goal is to become a president of an institution."

She further explained her goal with her favorite scripture: "To whom much is given, much will be required" (Luke 12:48).

"This saying means we are held responsible for the gifts we have been granted. If we are blessed with talents, wealth, knowledge, time, or anything of the sort, we should use them to benefit others," Walker said.