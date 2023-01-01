Derby hopefuls get their opening shot

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort will present the new year's first Kentucky Derby qualifier today.

The $250,000 Smarty Jones Stakes for 3-year-old horses over 1 mile is the first of four races at Oaklawn to distribute Derby qualifying points to the first four finishers. The 16th running of the Smarty Jones is the eighth of nine races on the New Year's Day card at Oaklawn and post time is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Race 1 is set for 12:30 p.m.

The Smarty Jones, today's only Derby qualifier worldwide, is named for the colt who won Oaklawn's 2004 Southwest Stakes, Rebel Stakes and the Arkansas Derby. He next won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, before a longshot named Birdstone passed him late in the stretch run of the Belmont Stakes to end Smarty Jones' pursuit of the ever-elusive Triple Crown.

At that point, the Triple Crown had not been won since Affirmed edged out Alydar in 1978 and would not until Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert used Oaklawn as a two-race route for American Pharoah's 2015 Triple Crown triumph.

Victory Formation, owned by Arkansan Frank Fletcher and trained by Brad Cox with Flavien Pratt listed asjockey, is the 6-5 morning-line favorite. Fletcher, of North Little Rock, is a long-established Arkansas auto dealership and racehorse owner.

"Brad Cox is bringing over a beast in that Victory Formation," said Kenny McPeek, trainer of two Smarty Jones entrants, including the morning line's 7-2 second-choice, Ten Days Later.

McPeek trained the 2022 Smarty Jones winner, Dash Attack, also on New Year's Day.

Figuratively, a racehorse's true colors are rarely exposed during their 2-year-old campaign or early as a 3-year-old, and Victory Formation has yet to establish himself as an exception. Whereas the two-turn Smarty Jones should begin to show them, despite fast times and bountiful speed figures in his only two starts, it will mark Victory Formation's first race beyond 6 1/2 furlongs and his first stakes start.

Victory Formation, by Tapwrit, won his maiden 6 1/2-furlong career-opener at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Ky., on Oct, 21. He won at 6 furlongs at Churchill Downs in 1:09.52 on Nov. 26. He has since worked with 4-furlong breezes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans in 51.8 and 49.8 on Dec. 10 and Dec. 18, respectively. He breezed 5 furlongs in 1:00.8 to complete his Smarty Jones preparation on Christmas Eve, also at the Fairgrounds.

"It's a good race," said Cox, who also trains Smarty Jones entrant Angel of Empire. "I'm looking forward to getting Victory Formation around two turns. He's had two starts sprinting and performed very well. I think he's given us enough confidence to think he's going to be better going long, based off his pedigree."

McPeek also trains the 4-1 Smarty Jones third-choice, Dennington.

"He needs to improve," McPeek said. "He's been a little bit spotty, but he's a good colt and a lovely pedigree colt."

Dennington is a son of Gun Runner and a maternal grandson of Congrats.

David Cabrera is set to ride Ten Days Later (1-0-3 in 5 career starts with $96,275 in earnings), a son of Collected. Ten Days Later broke his maiden over 1 1/16 miles against 11 others at Keeneland on Oct. 10. He finished second of nine in 1 1.16 miles at Churchill on Nov. 26. He has worked twice since, including a breeze at 5 furlongs at Oaklawn on Dec. 22.

Cabrera has not yet ridden Ten Days Later in competition.

"I got a lot of respect for Mr. McPeek," he said. "I know he picks his spots perfectly."

McPeek also spoke well of Cabrera.

"He's won some stakes for me over the years," he said. "He does a good job, and we're confident with him. He always rides well, this guy."

Francisco Arrieta is Dennington's listed rider.

Communication Memo and How Did He Do That, at morning-line odds of 5-1 and 12-1, respectively, are Smarty Jones entrants from the Oaklawn barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

How Did He Do That won the 6-furlong Zia Park Juvenile Stakes in Hobbs, N.M., on Nov. 22.

D. Wayne Lukas, also a member of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, trains Western Ghent, a son of American Pharoah who is 30-1 on the Smarty Jones morning line.

"They all got to line up and run," McPeek said. "So let's see. We got a couple of good colts, and I'm excited about their prospects."