Education notebook

Oliva appointment marks 25-year first

Jacob Oliva -- Gov.-Elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders' pick for the job of Arkansas secretary of education -- would be the state's first education chief without previous Arkansas ties since Gene Wilhoit served from 1993-97.

Oliva currently is senior chancellor in the Florida Department of Education where he oversees the division of public schools. A former Florida superintendent, Oliva was appointed to that state position by the Florida Commissioner of Education in 2017.

Wilhoit, a Kentuckian who served in the administration of Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, came to Arkansas from the executive director's job at the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of State Boards of Education.

Arkansas' current education secretary is Johnny Key who has held the state education chief's job since 2015, making him the longest tenured state education leader since Arch Ford was the state Director of Education from 1953-1978, according to the state agency's website.

Burst pipes plague Arkansas schools

Arkansas schools did not necessarily escape frozen water pipes last month when temperatures dipped into single digits and below.

Jeremy Owoh, superintendent of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, reported frozen pipes at Jacksonville High, and Pinewood and Dupree elementaries.

Jessica Duff, a spokeswoman for the Pulaski County Special School District, said Joe T. Robinson High had a burst pipe.

Jermall Wright, superintendent of the Little Rock School District, said the following campuses were affected in some way:

• Hall High -- busted water supply lines.

• Southwest High -- busted sprinkler heads.

• Watson Elementary, Pulaski Heights Middle, Jefferson Elementary, Hamilton Learning Academy, Cloverdale Middle, Parkview Magnet High and the district's Child Nutrition Warehouse all had busted water lines in various parts of the building.

• Dunbar Middle -- busted heater boiler.

• McDermott Elementary -- busted fan coil.

• Chicot Elementary -- blown Entergy fuse on power line.