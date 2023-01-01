Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Peace in the new year

With the song "Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me" in mind, my new year's resolutions are:

(l) Look people in the eye, and smile at them.

(2) Before criticizing someone, examine myself first and be sure I'm not guilty of the same thing.

(3) Stop flipping people off in traffic situations.

(4) Stop running red lights when no one is looking.

Numbers 3 and 4 will be the hardest.

LINDA H. NEYLAND

Little Rock