Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

SONIC DRIVE IN, 3410 Camden Road. Date of inspection Dec. 15. Observed wiping cloths laying around establishment. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed zero foot candles.

SONIC DRIVE IN, 3410 Camden Road. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 19. No violations reported.

CHEF KING INC., 2318 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 16. Observed food being stored directly on floor in walk-in cooler. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Observation: Cardboard is being used to cover the floor. Cardboard is an absorbent material and shall not be used in the kitchen or walk in cooler. Observation: Can opener is soiled and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Can opener was cleaned on site. Observation: Walls and ceiling are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed missing and broken floor tiles in the food prep area. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

SAV-A-LOT GROCERY, 600 Ash St. Date of inspection Dec. 16. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed canned vegetables stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored six inches (above the floor to be) in compliance with established regulations. Observed container soiled and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Container was cleaned during time of inspection.

COLTON'S STEAK HOUSE & GRILL, 8529 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 15. The bottom of the oven is visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 2504 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 15. Observed single used buckets being reused to store food in. Single use items may not be reused. Restroom door is not self-closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Some ceiling vents in the kitchen are visibly unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.