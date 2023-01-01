Frosted Departure hot at start in Renaissance

HOT SPRINGS -- This winner took full advantage of a bad break.

Odds-on favorite Two Eagles River hesitated out of the gate of the $150,000 Renaissance Stakes for 2-year-old horses Saturday, and jockey Francisco Arrieta rode Frosted Departure away from him on the backstretch and in a last-ditch response to his resurgence along the length of the home stretch to win by a head in 1:10.91 over 6 furlongs before an estimated crowd of 16,500 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on New Year's Day.

Bourbon Bash, from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, finished third in the field of six, two lengths behind Two Eagles River and 73/4 lengths in front of fourth-place Count de Monet, winner of the opening-day Advent Stakes on Dec. 9 and the Renaissance's 9-5 second choice.

Kenny McPeek, the trainer for Frosted Departure -- owned by C&H Diamond Racing and his wife Sherri McPeek -- said the colt had impressed him earlier in his 2-year-old campaign, particularly with a 7-furlong win by 91/4 lengths at Churchill Downs on Sept. 19.

"When he won at Churchill, it was a brilliant race," McPeek said. "But then he's had some races where the tactics didn't quite unfold. He gets a little intimidated in some situations, but when he's brave, he's really brave, and he showed it today."

Arrieta said his strategy changed after Two Eagles River started a step slow.

"When we jumped out of the gate, I saw [Two Eagles River] left slow," Arrieta said. "I went because I thought we were the best speed in the race. I just tried to press for the lead early."

Count de Monet sprinted to the lead by a length through the opening quarter-mile in 21.95. Frosted Departure was in second, a length in front of Two Eagles River, favored at 4-5.

Count de Monet's leading margin over Frosted Departure had shrunk to a head through the half in 45.38. Two Eagles River was another head back in third. Bourbon Bash, under rider Mickaelle Michelle, had moved into fourth.

A head separated the winner from Two Eagles River through much of the homestretch, except as they neared the 1/16th pole when Nik Juarez put Two Eagles River inches off the lead. Arrieta said the surge by Two Eagles River seemingly requested and certainly received a response from the 9-1 winner, Frosted Departure.

"[Two Eagles River] was one the top horses in the race," Arrieta said. "When my horse saw him coming late, he kept fighting until the end."

Nik Juarez rode Two Eagles River and said he looked forward to their next start.

"I was really disappointed after that break," Juarez said. "He stumbled at the break, but I know he's a talented horse, and I just wanted to sit on him and give him a good trip. He did everything right. He just kept running, but we had to overcome that bad break. He's a very talented colt, and I like him a lot."

Count de Monet was in third, 31/2 lengths off the lead as he turned for home but was passed by Bourbon Bash in the stretch and finished 93/4 lengths behind the winner.

"I think we just got outrun," Count de Monet trainer Tom Swearingen said. "He didn't have the spark he had the last race. We'll get to the bottom of it and, hopefully, he'll rebound."

Santo Sanjur has ridden all four of Count de Monet's starts. The Renaissance result stopped his three-race winning streak.

"I think we just went too fast," Sanjur said. "He broke pretty good and was sharp. By the three-eighths [pole], I tried to ask him, and he stayed there. He never gave me that kick."

Sanjur said he was eager for his next start with Count de Monet.

"We'll see what happens the next time," he said.