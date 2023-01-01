FYI Calendar: Kilgore exhibit opens Jan. 6 at WAC

Jan. 1 (Sunday)

First Day Hikes -- Devil's Den State Park near Winslow, 9 a.m., meet at the Suspension Bridge, 761-3325; Lake Fort Smith State Park, 10 a.m., meet at the overlook, 369-2469; Hobbs State Park Bashore Trail, 10 a.m., meet at Hidden Diversity Trail Piney Trailhead, 789-5000; Compton Gardens in Bentonville, 10 a.m., 254-3870; Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, 1 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall, 846-2990; Devil's Den State Park, 3 p.m., meet at the stone chimney by the large pavilion, 761-3325. Check with your favorite park for First Day Hikes information.

Jan. 2 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jan. 3 (Tuesday)

Artist of the Month -- Benjamin Dobbs, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Across America -- With photographer Jim Anderson, through Feb. 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Preschool Story Time -- 9:30 & 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Wiggle Worms Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jan. 4 (Wednesday)

Penguin Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Preschool Bilingual Story Time -- 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Poetry Story Time -- 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Bilingual Family Story Time -- 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Wife Upstairs" by Rachel Hawkins, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Code Talker" by Joseph Bruchac, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Jan. 5 (Thursday)

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting gathering, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk -- Exploring Sound and Space with Kirsten Keels, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Elementary Story Time -- 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Neurodiverse Nights -- In "Fashioning America," 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- It's All in the Details, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pajama Story Time -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Jan. 6 (Friday)

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Family Story Time -- 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Hosted by Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Friday Film -- "The Verdict," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art by the Glass -- Guided artmaking exploring paper-doll-style collage-making, paired with drinks and light appetizers with Lisa Krannichfeld, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 7 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Chinese New Year, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple -- Make a fleece scarf, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Sign up at springdalelibrary.org.

Craft Around the World -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

RPM Spinners -- A crafting gathering, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Adult Workshop -- Artmaking with Lisa Krannichfeld, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA's Mother & Child -- 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $11-$60. waltonartscenter.org.

Holiday Fun

Christmas Tree Forest -- Twinkling through Jan. 1 on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Christmas at the Parks -- Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will be on show through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

Lights of the Ozarks -- With more than 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 1. Downtown Fayetteville square.

Stewart Family Christmas Light Display -- With 5 million lights, hundreds of inflatables, camel and train rides, available through Jan. 3, 4279 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. $8 cash, $9 on card. The train ride is $3, pony rides and camel rides are $8 each. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights.

Dye Family Christmas-Cloverdale Lights -- A free Christmas light show sequenced to over an hour of music on FM radio from 5:30 to 11:45 p.m. through Jan. 9, 10537 Oak Tree Circle, Rogers. facebook.com/DyeFamilyChristmas

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Open through February, a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

On Show

Ozark Folkways -- Reopens Feb. 3 in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

Fish In Any Medium -- Through Jan. 20, Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. The gallery is open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; check for holiday hours. Free. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"In The Making" -- A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

100 Photographs by Andrew Kilgore — Portraits of Arkansans curated by Kathy P. Thompson from Andrew Kilgore’s archive of more than 750,000 images, plus an audio component curated by KUAF, Jan. 6-March 19, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Jan. 6; conversation with Kilgore at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. waltonartscenter.org.

