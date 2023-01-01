Her homework questions brought them together





Mark Davis realized Tammie Schoenrock probably had a crush on him when she started calling him with homework questions.

"I knew she was a very bright girl, and it was just one of those things, just to kind of get to talk to me," Mark says.

Mark and Tammie were in the youth group at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway.

She was 14; Mark is 2 ½ years older. He didn't mind the weekly chats, regardless of the pretense.

"I was kind of flattered," he says. "She was so nice and personable. It was always fun to talk to her."

Tammie had probably seen him in church but hadn't paid much attention to him before she was a teenager and old enough to join the youth group.

"What I noticed was that he was always just such a gentleman," she says. "It was just like, 'Wow, you are so different from most of the other boys I come into contact with.' But there was a lot of time in there where we were just good friends."

The youth group took summer trips, and they traveled as a choir to other churches throughout the year.

"We would ride this bus that was constantly breaking down," she says. "It was a very old bus, and that was part of the fun of all of these trips."

Trips usually included fun stops, too, like amusement and water parks.

"But honestly, the bus rides were so much fun because we were just in there for a long time and everybody would get to know each other," she says.

Mark graduated from Conway High School and went to Hendrix College, also in Conway.

He had "aged out" of their youth group, and he and Tammie had moved into different stages of life. They didn't see each other often; both were both dating other people, and by then they were not giving much thought to each other.

When Tammie was a junior, Mark came back to their high school for a graduation ceremony.

"This would have been the class of 1989, and there was a group of friends that were just going to go and just watch the graduation, and Mark and I ended up sitting together at that graduation," she says.

Mark saw red.

"We just happened to bump into each other because we were friends with this same person, whose graduation we were there to see," he says. "I remember her wearing this red dress, and that was the first time I was like, 'Wow, I recognize her as somebody that I would really like to date.' We went out to a couple of parties that night, and then I took her home."

They went to a movie together the next week, playing it safe by going with a group of friends.

"But then the two of us actually sat by ourselves, up a few rows," she says.

Tammie doesn't remember what they saw -- something with Patrick Swayze, maybe?

"What I really remember is holding his hand," she says.

After she graduated, Tammie completed a year at Central Baptist College in Conway and was working at the daycare in their church. Mark left a note on her windshield, asking her for a date the following Friday.

"I was like, 'Well, this is a little extra,'" she says.

They drove to Little Rock for dinner at The Terrace, and then he took her to Cadron Settlement Park in Conway.

"I had envisioned us going out to a spot overlooking the river, but I had mapped it out in the daytime," he says.

It was pitch black when they got there -- there wasn't even moonlight -- which put a crimp in his plans.

"It was so dark that when I got down on one knee to propose she thought I was joking because she couldn't even see the ring," Mark says.

They were married June 1, 1991, at Antioch Baptist, on the day Mark graduated from Hendrix.

They moved, as newlyweds, to El Dorado, where Mark worked for Murphy Oil and Tammie went to community college. They later moved back to Little Rock, where she finished her degree at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She had set out to be a nurse, but because of a scheduling snafu she got a job in a bank and discovered she loved that field instead. Tammie is Central Arkansas president for Cadence Bank. Mark is chief corporate officer and general counsel at Lexicon Inc.

They have two children -- Mason, who completed a master's degree in accounting and moved to Little Rock last summer, and Abigail, a student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"We were married for quite a while before we had kids," says Tammie. "We kind of lived our whole life before they came around."

Mark and Tammie still go to a church with an active youth group -- Fellowship Bible Church -- and their children did participate.

"They did not meet their significant others through the youth group like we did," Tammie says. "But, honestly, I can't think of a better place to meet than church."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “It was on a youth group trip to a St. Louis Cardinals game. Neither of us were interested in the baseball game, and we were just walking with friends around the concourse.”

He says: “I would never have thought she would be my future spouse.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I was just so grateful to be marrying my very best friend in the world.”

He says: “It was a fairly chaotic day. It was a wonderful day, but it was just a very busy day.”

My advice for a long, happy marriage:

She says: “Recognize that there are no perfect marriages, and that if it’s something you want to be forever, it’s something you want to work out and it’s something you have to hold dear. You have to show forgiveness and put someone else’s needs above your own at times, and you have to be there to support each other when it matters most.”

He says: “Put the interests of the other person above your own.”









Tammie Schoenrock and Mark Davis were married June 1, 1991. They got to know each other through their church youth group. “We actually grew up together,” she says. “We have such a long history, and we know so many of the same people, and we’ve had so many of the same experiences. We ‘get’ each other, I think, because we’ve been together for so long.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Strain Photography)





