Hogs top UA record for sacks

MEMPHIS -- Freshman Cam Ball's fourth quarter strip-sack on Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels during the Arkansas Razorbacks' 55-53 triple-overtime win in Wednesday night's Liberty Bowl was a record-breaker.

Ball notched the University of Arkansas' 41st sack of the season with the 4-yard loss, breaking the single-season record of 40 held by the 1998 team. The total increased to 42 sacks after senior Jordan Domineck recorded a 9-yarder later in the quarter.

The Razorbacks were not able to get on the loose ball created on Ball's sack, but the drive ended fruitlessly moments later when linebacker Jackson Woodard tipped and broke up a pass by Daniels on fourth and 6 from the Arkansas 21 with 3:52 left in the game.

The Razorbacks led 38-23 at the time, a seemingly insurmountable lead, particularly after KJ Jefferson's 43-yard pass to Matt Landers to the Kansas 29 forced the Jayhawks to use their final timeout with 3 minutes to play.

However, Kansas was awarded a fumble recovery and 37-yard return on a reviewed play which Landers ran to the 20, and then the Jayhawks recovered an onside kick during the frenetic ending to force overtime.

Domineck's 9-yard sack brought the Razorbacks' sack count to 42 for an average of 3.23 per game.

Terry Hampton had a sack earlier in the game that was originally credited as a half-sack with Domineck, who finished the season with 8.5 to rank second on the team behind Drew Sanders' 9.5 sacks.

Sanders and Domineck both wound up in the top 10 on Arkansas' single-season sack list. Sanders' total tied for seventh with Chris Smith (2012), and Domineck tied for ninth with Antwain Robinson (2006) and Smith (2013). Arkansas' single season sack record of 14 is jointly owned by Henry Ford (1993) and Steven Conley (1995).

The rest of the Hogs' record-breaking sack total went to Zach Williams (4.5), Chris Paul (4), Landon Jackson (3), Hampton, Eric Gregory, Bumper Pool, Myles Slusher and Jashaud Stewart with 2 each, Jayden Johnson (1.5) and Quincey McAdoo (1).

230-230 club

The Razorbacks surpassed 230 yards per game both rushing and passing this season while compiling 6,128 yards, the second-highest total in school history behind the 6,273 yards accrued by the 2010 team.

The raw numbers were remarkably balanced as Arkansas compiled 3,075 rushing yards and 3,051 passing yards.

Arkansas exceeded both 200 yards rushing and passing per game in 2021 for just the second time in school history, joining the 1971 team, then hit the 230-230 mark for the first time under coordinator Kendal Briles this year.

Arkansas, Ole Miss and UCLA are the only teams in the country this season to average 230-plus yards on the ground and through the air.

The Razorbacks rank seventh in the FBS with 236.7 rushing yards per game, 64th with 234.7 passing yards per game, 17th with 471.4 total yards per game, and 36th with 32.5 points per game.

KJ's milestone

Quarterback KJ Jefferson joined a two-man club with his performance in the Liberty Bowl.

The junior ran for a career-high 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Hogs' win over Kansas, to give him 100-yard rushing performances in each of the past two bowl games. Jefferson rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.

He joined former UA great Gary Anderson as the only Arkansas players to post 100-yard rushing games in multiple bowls. Anderson rushed for 156 yards in a 34-15 win over Tulsa in the Hall of Fame Bowl on Dec. 27, 1980, and 161 yards in a 28-24 win over Florida in the Bluebonnet Bowl on Dec. 31, 1982.

Fired up

The Razorbacks had 25 or so players not available for the game due to transfer portal entries and players declaring for the NFL Draft, but the ones who were there were engaged.

Among them was cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who had an interception against Kansas to increase his count to four on the season and was voted as the Arkansas defensive MVP in the game.

McGlothern said the Razorbacks' three takeaways in the first half -- Harper Cole's recovery of a fumbled kickoff, Quincey McAdoo's interception and his interception, which led to 14 Arkansas points -- were critical.

"We came out there with energy," McGlothern said. "Turnovers were very fast in the first half, got us out to a big lead. It got us points on the board. It was good."

OT talk

The Razorbacks improved their all-time record in overtimes to 14-7 for a .667 winning percentage with their 55-53 victory over Kansas in three overtimes in the Liberty Bowl. The winning rate is even better -- 90% (9-1) -- in games that went two or more overtimes.

Arkansas' only loss in games that went double overtime or longer was a 41-38 setback at Tennessee in 2002 in its only six-overtime contest.

In other games that went double overtime or longer, Arkansas is 2-0 in 7 overtimes (58-56 at Ole Miss in 2001; 71-63 at Kentucky in 2003), 1-0 in 4 overtimes (54-46 vs. Auburn in 2015), 2-0 in 3 overtimes (50-48 at No. 1 LSU in 2007; 55-53 vs. Kansas); and 4-0 in 2 overtimes (34-31 at Alabama in 2003, 24-23 vs. Alabama in 2006, 38-31 at Mississippi State in 2010, 41-38 at TCU in 2016).

Arkansas is 5-6 in single overtime games, including 0-3 vs. Texas A&M.

Liberty OT

The Liberty Bowl has experienced two overtime games and Arkansas was involved in both.

The Razorbacks prevailed 20-17 over East Carolina in Memphis on Jan. 2, 2009, after the Pirates missed four field goals, including a 35-yard try in overtime. East Carolina outgained Arkansas 393-283 in total yardage and had a 24-10 edge in first downs.

Arkansas rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit on Alex Tejada's 25-yard field goal, Tramain Thomas' 37-yard interception return touchdown and Jarius Wright's 41-yard scoring pass from Ryan Mallett in sub-freezing conditions.

Arkansas is 3-3 in Liberty Bowl.

Matt Jones of Whole Hog Sports contributed to this report