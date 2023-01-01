Hogs’ transfer numbers likely to grow

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff signed five midterm transfers last year and currently have the same number ready to enroll this year.

But that number could increase.

Former Texas A&M-Commerce receiver Andrew Armstrong, former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun, former North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell, former Pittsburgh defensive end John Morgan II and former South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier have signed with the Hogs and are set to enroll this month.

Grier was committed to Central Florida but flipped to Arkansas after defensive coordinator Travis Williams was hired away from the Knights by the Razorbacks.

There's a good chance Arkansas adds to the list of transfers as early enrollees by hosting several others during the Jan. 4-8 window when schools can host transfers for official visits.

North Texas tight end Jake Roberts, 6-5, 250 pounds, and Baylor defensive back Mike Harris, 5-10, 168, have said they'll visit Fayetteville on Jan. 4.

"The fourth through the eighth, I'm going to tell you it should and it needs to be anywhere from six to 12 kids on campus," Pittman said on Dec. 21, the first day of the early signing period. "Now we have to be position specific and all those type things, but we have some scholarships available and certainly we feel like we can change the depth and the team in that period."

Last year, the Hogs signed early enrollees defensive back Latavious Brini from Georgia, defensive lineman Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern from LSU, receiver Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma and linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama.

Former South Florida quarterback Cade Fortin joined the program as a walk-on and also went through spring practice.

Former Toledo receiver Matt Landers, former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck and former Arkansas State defensive tackle Terry Hampton committed to Arkansas in the spring and enrolled during the summer.

With the 19 high school signees and five transfer portal signees along with 48 players on scholarship currently planning to come back for the 2023 season, the Hogs have 72 scholarships accounted for next season.

Ashdown tight end and Hog pledge Shamar Easter, who officially visited South Carolina in December, plans to visit Fayetteville Jan. 15 and sign on Feb. 1.

If Easter signs with Arkansas, he would make 73 scholarship players, which would allow the Hogs to add 12 more high school or transfer signees to the roster.

More on billboards

Feedback from Arkansas football signees to the staff celebrating their signings on Dec. 21 with their images on billboards continues to be positive.

The billboards were placed in the hometowns of the 19 future Razorbacks and were the idea of UA general manger Butler Benton, who was aided by the marketing department in contacting the billboard companies.

Defensive lineman signee Kaleb James, 6-4, 260 pounds, of Mansfield, Texas, was speechless after spotting his billboard on U.S. 287 in Arlington.

"It was a very surreal experience. I never would've thought I'd make it to that point," James said.

