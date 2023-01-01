Holiday songs are bringing back joy

Eggnog made with free-range eggs.

Spotify reports on how many minutes specifically you spent listening to which songs (say, 1,090 minutes of your life blown on Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero").

Clearly, America is great again, and "One never knows, do one?" as Fats Waller asked in 1939, has resonance.

It must be the Christmas season and a chance -- too many chances in my view -- to hear Jimmy Durante and many others vocalize and glorify a white male Pied Piper leading juveniles of tender years to become consumers of tobacco products and scofflaws playing in traffic. "Thumpity thump, thump ... look at Frosty go."

Before the song is over, Frosty dies. Merry Christmas, kids.

There is melancholia for adults. "I'll be Home for Christmas," written in 1943 and recorded by Bing Crosby, depicts a soldier in the war effort promising he will be home for the holidays and requesting mistletoe and presents under the tree.

The guess is this G.I. Joe was a budding politico: After promising, "I'll be home for Christmas/you can count on me," comes the (insert name of your favorite politician here) clause, "... If only in my dreams."

Yeah. Right. Cry your heart out, mom.

Sex. What kind of Christmas song catalog would be without it?

"Santa Baby" was recorded in 1953 by Eartha Kitt. According to Wikipedia, it was banned in the Southern United States; deemed too suggestive for a Christmas song; included in the lists of the best and worst Christmas songs ever written; and was the best-selling Christmas song of 1953.

There is redemption. "Joy to the World"-- I suggest it is best enjoyed when performed by a professional chorus and orchestra -- has a perspective joyous to Christians and Jews: the representation of Christ's triumphant return or appearance respectively. ("Joy" factual data is provided by Sian Moore's online article for Classic FM, 23 November 2021.)

The text of the hymn, based on the second half of Psalm 98, is the work of Isaac Watts and published in his collection of hymns in 1719. Per Moore, the melody is "poorly attributed to" George Frideric Handel or Lowell Mason -- a key figure in American music.

No matter. The words and music are glorious; as of the late 20th century, it was the most-published Christmas hymn in North America.

Joy to the World. The Lord is Come.

---

Taylor Eubank is a Pine Bluff author and native whose Christmastime life includes a plethora of Christmas music heard through the magic of streaming services.