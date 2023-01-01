Hot Springs Eagle Scout’s project benefits national park







Hot Springs Boy Scout Teddy Headlee recently completed his Eagle Scout project on West Mountain, creating native pollinator habitats in three separate seed beds.

With the help of Holland Wildflower Farms near Fort Smith and the Master Gardeners of Garland County, Headlee and a crew of helpers spent two days in November preparing about 1,000 square feet of seed beds.

The mix of native pollinator-friendly plants was topped with straw mulch and will start to bloom around springtime. Consisting of several seeds, the mix will keep producing year-round with plants for every season, Headlee said.

A member of Troop 1, Headlee said he started as a Cub Scout in first grade about a decade ago. With this project, the Lakeside junior is now looking to take the next step and join the Eagle Scouts.

While this is the first project that Headlee has taken the lead on, he has helped on several other similar projects, with the National Park Service, the city and at Lake Catherine.

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/EScl3cCGmqY

"It's always great to just get out there and help," Headlee said. "And just to be active and help make places like the national park better for the community."

The idea for this project began in the summer of 2021 when Headlee asked in what ways he could help the national park. Hearing several suggestions, the idea was presented to try planting native pollinator seeds in underutilized beds to see how well it might work for attracting native pollinators and insects to the region.

"That really piqued my interest," Headlee said. "This really stuck out to me, so I decided, 'This is new, I'm just going to take this opportunity.'"

Before the project could begin, Headlee had to create a proposal for the local Eagle Scouts Board to review. The purpose of the proposal is to make sure the idea is well-coordinated, safe and that they have all the resources available.

After that, he filled out a 10-page proposal at the district level, requiring signatures from the national park, his scout leader and a district Eagle Scouts authority.

Now that the work has been completed, Headlee is currently finishing up with a report detailing what went wrong, how he overcame challenges and what benefits the project offers.

"I'm just really glad I had the opportunity to work with the national park," he said. "They helped a lot, getting this off the ground and providing resources."

Dirt and straw for the project was provided by the Hot Springs National Park. - Photo by Lance Brownfield of The Sentinel-Record









Teddy Headlee and other volunteers filled three seed beds on West Mountain in November totaling over 1,000 square feet. - Photo by Lance Brownfield of The Sentinel-Record











