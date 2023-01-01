Huskies suffer first loss of season

CINCINNATI -- Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season, 83-73, on Saturday.

Jack Nunge started for Xavier despite an illness that limited him during warmups. He didn't rejoin the team after halftime until a couple of minutes into the half but finished with 15 points in 24 minutes.

"Thirty minutes before tipoff, he was sleeping," Xavier Coach Sean Miller said. "He looked awful, but he didn't have a fever. He did the best that he could. We certainly wouldn't have won if he didn't play."

Nunge's effort wasn't lost on his teammates.

"Jack came through in the biggest way," Freemantle said. "He was in there getting fluids, then to see him be that impactful was motivating."

Xavier (12-3, 4-0 Big East), which joined the AP Top 25 rankings this week, won its eighth consecutive game. Its three losses have come by a combined 13 points to Indiana, Duke, Gonzaga.

Adama Sanogo led UConn with 18 points. Andre Jackson Jr. scored 14 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for the Huskies.

UConn (14-1, 3-1) was off to its best start since beginning the 1998 season 19-0 and going on to win its first NCAA championship. The loss Saturday kept the Huskies from their best start since 1994-95 and left only No. 1 Purdue and No. 22 New Mexico as the only undefeated Division I teams this season.

"The group is real down," UConn Coach Dan Hurley said. "These guys wanted to make a statement on the road and have a chance to be No. 1 on Monday. Xavier's as good as anybody in the league. Not many teams in the country could have come in here and won this game."

Jerome Hunter's 15 points for Xavier tied a career high. He had a career-high 10 rebounds in a win Wednesday at St. John's, all off the bench.

"Jerome was the difference in the game tonight," Miller said. "His energy was contagious."

NO. 3 HOUSTON 71, UCF 65

HOUSTON -- Tramon Mark scored 19 points, Marcus Sasser had 18 points and Houston held on for a win over Central Florida.

J'Wan Roberts added 12 points and Jamal Shead scored 11 points for Houston (14-1, 2-0). The Cougars shot 38%..

Houston forced 13 UCF turnovers and converted them into 20 points.

Darius Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds, Ithiel Horton and Taylor Hendricks each scored 14 points and C.J. Kelly scored 11 points for the Knights (10-4, 1-1).

NO. 4 KANSAS 69,

OKLAHOMA STATE 67

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- KJ Adams scored the go-ahead basket with 5.8 seconds left, Kansas stopped Oklahoma State twice at the other end, and the Jayhawks came back from 15 down to beat the Cowboys in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Jalen Wilson scored 20 points and Adams finished with 14 to lead the Jayhawks (12-0), who trailed 45-30 at halftime but used a 22-5 run in the opening minutes of the second half to not only wipe out the deficit but take the lead.

Bryce Thompson finished with 23 points for the Cowboys (8-5).

NO. 5 ARIZONA 69,

ARIZONA STATE 60

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points, Oumar Ballo had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Arizona withstood a second-half comeback by Arizona State.

Kerr Kriisa had 12 points and five assists for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 ), who won their fifth straight in the series. They entered averaging 90.2 points per game, second in Division I.

The Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1) scored 19 of the first 23 points of the second half after going to a full-court press and cut the deficit to 49-47 with 13 minutes left. Arizona responded with a 10-3 run to regain control.

NO. 6 TEXAS 70,

OKLAHOMA 69

NORMAN, Okla. -- Marcus Carr hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute to help Texas escape Oklahoma with a victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

It was the Longhorns' fourth consecutive win on the Sooners' home court.

Oklahoma (9-4, 0-1) led for most of the second half behind 22 points from Grant Sherfield, and had a chance regain the lead in the final 30 seconds. But freshman Milos Uzan's 3-point attempt bounced off the back of the rim and the Longhorns (12-1, 1-0) hit six straight free throws down the stretch to seal the victory -- withstanding a half-court shot at the buzzer from Oklahoma's Jacob Groves.

NO. 10 GONZAGA 111,

PEPPERDINE 88

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Drew Timme scored 22 of his season-high 35 points as part of Gonzaga's first-half scoring outburst and the Bulldogs raced past Pepperdine.

Gonzaga (12-3, 1-0) won its 27th consecutive WCC opener and extended its home win streak to 74 games.

Julian Strawther added 22 points and Gonzaga finished with six players with 10 or more points.

Maxwell Lewis led Pepperdine (7-8, 0-1) with 20 points in just 23 minutes.

IOWA STATE 77,

NO. 12 BAYLOR 62

AMES, Iowa -- Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combined for 41 points as Iowa State toppled Baylor in a Big 12 opener.

Kalscheur finished with 23 points, including a three-pointer to give the Cyclones (10-2, 1-0) a commanding 69-54 lead with 5:22 left to play.

Adam Flagler led Baylor (10-3, 0-1) with 20 points, with 18 coming in the first half.

NO. 13 VIRGINIA 74,

GEORGIA TECH 56

ATLANTA -- Virginia blew away Georgia Tech with a 25-0 run that started at the end of the first half and carried over after the break, cruising to a win that pushed Coach Tony Bennett into a tie with Terry Holland for the most in Cavaliers history.

Virginia (10-2, 2-1) scored the final nine points of the first half .

It would get worse for the Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3), as the Cavaliers ripped off another 16 points to make it 52-25 before the home team finally made a basket.

Kihei Clark had 15 points to lead Virginia.

NO. 17 DUKE 86,

FLORIDA STATE 67

DURHAM, N.C. -- Ryan Young came off the bench for a season-high 20 points, Jaylen Blakes scored 17 points in his first career start and Duke beat Florida State.

Young, a transfer from Northwestern, had 12 rebounds.

Reserve Dariq Whitehead added 16 points for Duke (11-3, 2-1 ACC).

Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland both scored 18 points and Darin Green Jr. added 16 for Florida State (4-11, 2-2).

NO. 18 TCU 67,

TEXAS TECH 61

FORT WORTH -- Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points, and TCU rallied in the second half for a win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 opener for both teams and its 10th consecutive victory.

The Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0) took their first lead since early in the first half when Miles hit a driving layup to put TCU up 59-58 with 3:37 remaining. Miles then gave the Frogs their biggest lead to that point with a three-point play on another driving bucket after De'Vion Harmon's three-point attempt in front of the Texas Tech bench was blocked.

Red Raiders (10-3) freshman Pop Isaacs scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, including several 3s that helped hold off the TCU rally. Harmon scored 13, and Daniel Batcho had nine rebounds and five blocks.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 86,

LOUISVILLE 63

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Oscar Tshiebwe had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jacob Toppin added a career-high 24 points and Kentucky shot a season-best 60% to dominate rival Louisville.

The battle for Bluegrass bragging rights resumed after a one-year pause. The Wildcats (9-4) jumped out quickly and survived a couple of rallies by the Cardinals (2-12).

Kentucky made nine of its first 12 attempts and finished 33 of 55 from the floor.

NO. 22 NEW MEXICO 76,

WYOMING 75

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points, including the game-winning free throws with 17 seconds remaining, to lead New Mexico to a victory over Wyoming.

The Lobos (14-0, 2-0 Mountain West) remain one of only two unbeaten teams nationally.

USC transfer Ethan Anderson finished with 17 points on 7 for 10 shooting to lead the Cowboys (5-9, 0-2).