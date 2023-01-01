Sections
STEPPIN’ INTO THE HOLIDAYS

Invitation to the dance

Rock City Steppers celebrate season with their feet by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:01 a.m.
Shorice Long, Ted Williams, Sherri Owens of Las Vegas, and D.J. Randy Evans at the opening night of the Rock City Steppers' fourth annual Red & White Holiday Celebration, Dec. 16, 2022 at Maumelle's Park on the River. The event for enthusiasts of Chicago-style stepping -- an urban style of dance that originated in the Windy City -- continued Dec. 17 and drew attendees from throughout the United States. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


Socializing and more than a bit of rug-cutting dominated the opening night of the Rock City Steppers' fourth annual Red & White Holiday Celebration, held Dec. 16 at Maumelle's Park on the River. Presented by New Millennium Productions, the event for the close-knit community of enthusiasts of Chicago-style stepping -- an urban style of dance that originated in the Windy City -- drew attendees, including instructors and DJs, from a handful of states.

The celebration continued Dec. 17 with a stepping workshop by Shaun Ballentine of Chicago, a day party and an evening event that called for red and white attire.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams


