Invitation to the dance





Socializing and more than a bit of rug-cutting dominated the opening night of the Rock City Steppers' fourth annual Red & White Holiday Celebration, held Dec. 16 at Maumelle's Park on the River. Presented by New Millennium Productions, the event for the close-knit community of enthusiasts of Chicago-style stepping -- an urban style of dance that originated in the Windy City -- drew attendees, including instructors and DJs, from a handful of states.

The celebration continued Dec. 17 with a stepping workshop by Shaun Ballentine of Chicago, a day party and an evening event that called for red and white attire.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



