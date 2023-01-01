Ivy Center holds 1st white jacket bash

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central celebrated their first White Jacket Ceremony with Club Scrub 2 on Dec. 7.

The Young Medical Professionals Club Scrub 2 Health Careers Program is a project through a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County, according to a news release.

The new program spotlights 3rd-6th graders to encourage them to choose health careers in the future. The sponsor is the Arkansas Blue and You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas.

The ceremony was held at First United Methodist Church at Pine Bluff and was streamed live on the Ivy Center's Facebook page.

"It is our intention to grow our own medical professionals for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County," a spokesman said.

The partnership with the Ivy Center and Boys and Girls Club was formed in August. Letters were sent to parents who agreed that this program would be good for their students.

Danielle Harris, UAMS South Central recruiter; Patricia Berry, Ivy Center executive director; and Mattie Collins, Ivy Center president, visited the Boys and Girls Club sites and explained to the students the importance of growing up to become productive citizens and considering careers in the healthcare field.

Harris taught them about the function of the human body by having the participants share simulated body parts which consisted of the brain, heart, bones, liver, and kidney. Students also played the game Operation where they learned the importance of patience and teamwork when caring for a patient.

Another activity, Medical Stories Bingo, helped participants understand health issues that have affected them and the kind of medical professionals that would have treated them.

During the culminating White Jacket Ceremony, Collins was the mistress of ceremony, Berry rendered meditation, and Harris was the speaker.

Harris encouraged the students to always do their best in school and to work hard and make good grades and test scores. She also stressed the importance of being respectful and demonstrating good character. This year, scholars were presented with White "Hoodie" Jackets, medals, and certificates on behalf of the Blue and You Foundation. Scholars and parents were honored with a reception after the program.

Special recognition was given to Nyeshia Aldridge, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County.

The following Boys and Girls Club site coordinators were thanked for helping to make the Young Future Medical Professionals Program a success: Charneise Turner and Brandi Brewster at First United Methodist Church; Naomie Scott and Tatiyana Williams at Townsend Park; and Ginny Heisler at the Pine Bluff Community Center.

Participants at the First United Methodist site were: K'Briell Allen, Shelton Atkins, Trevion Booker, Emily Chism, Haley-Marie Cooper, Willie Cooper, Maceo Ford, Lee Ann Mayweather, Michelle Moutry, Ke'Auri Pugh, Micah Simmons, J'Kyren Suell, Zipporah Simmons and Zy'Kiel Whaley.

Townsend Park Site: Jacie Doll, Noah Farver, McKenzie Huntley, Myles Huntley, Lauryn Ladd, Brett McClane. Shayla McClane, Kingston Manuel, Ja'Riyah Pridgeon, Chelsea Ramos, Rayce Slack, Jimmy Wells and Kolby Wilson.

Community Center Site: Paris Blake, Jaxon Harvell, Chloe Hester, Khloe Kendall, Khanzis McDonley, Miyah Morgan, Kaneii Ringo, Kamauri Ringo, Aniyah Thomas, and Karsyn Williams.

The Ivy Center was founded in 2004 for the purpose of improving educational opportunities for students in the Pine Bluff, Jefferson County Community. The board of directors and volunteers supervise all projects. The nonprofit also has partnerships with Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc./Delta Omega Omega Chapter; First Sisters Outreach; and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's HBCU Med Track Program.

For details about the Young Medical Professionals Club Scrub 2 Health Careers Program. email Mattie Collins, Ivy Center president, at kencol1@msn.com or mattie1908@gmail.com or contact Patricia Berry, Ivy Center executive director at Pberry867@gmail.com. Visit ivycenterforeducation.com or follow the center on social media.