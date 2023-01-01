Jets, Seahawks seek postseason berths

SEATTLE -- Geno Smith already checked off wins over the Chargers and Giants earlier this season, two of the teams he played for before arriving in Seattle.

Next up on the docket might be the most important, even if Smith tried to downplay the significance of starting against the New York Jets with the Seahawks' playoff hopes at stake.

"I really just feel like the importance of it is we need a win so we can get to the playoffs," Smith said. "Now, obviously, there will be some speculation and talk about that. It comes with the territory. ... I got a lot of love for the Jets."

The personal connection between Smith and the Jets is one of many storylines surrounding a matchup that could eliminate the loser from the playoffs.

Smith was drafted by the Jets and started during his first two seasons. Then he was cast off and spent seven years mostly as a backup with both New York teams, the Chargers and Seattle. He won the Seahawks' job following the trade of Russell Wilson to Denver and has enjoyed a resurgence, earning a Pro Bowl selection and leading Seattle (7-8) into playoff contention.

"When he had a chance to play last year, he did some really great things," said Jets left tackle Duane Brown, who previously played in Seattle. "He knew in his mind, if given an opportunity to have a full-time role as a starter, he could really make some things happen. And he's been doing that. He's had a phenomenal year and I'm really happy for him."

The Jets' quarterback situation has been less stable.

Mike White is back for New York (7-8) after missing two games with fractured ribs, coupled with the demotion of former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. White's first start for the Jets came in a 31-10 win over Chicago on Nov. 27, which is also the last time New York won. The Jets have lost four in a row, two of those with White under center before he hurt his ribs in the loss to Buffalo.

"On game days, it's especially hard when physically you feel like you can go out there, but I understand why the doctors couldn't clear me," White said. "It was tough, but if you make the most out of it, you will be all right."

Seattle would be eliminated from the NFC playoffs with a loss to the Jets and a win by Washington. There are scenarios where Seattle could lose to the Jets and still make the postseason with a win over the Rams in Week 18, but that would hinge on Washington losing its last two games and the Seahawks getting significant help.

New York is unexpectedly in a similar position. When the Jets walked off the field at MetLife Stadium last Thursday night after a 19-3 loss to Jacksonville, their playoff hopes appeared all but gone.

But losses last weekend by Miami, New England, Las Vegas and Cleveland have New York very much in the AFC playoff hunt. If the Jets win their last two games and the Patriots lose or tie one of their final two, New York will snap an 11-year postseason drought.

"We just have to deliver. We have another chance to be relevant for the playoff run. This doesn't matter if we don't take care of business," Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) stiff-arms New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) collides with New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

