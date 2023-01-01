Sections
A VICTORIAN CELEBRATION

Kirby House’s Curtis hosts solstice celebration

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:01 a.m.
Makayla McNeil, Kourtney Fitzhugh, Kim McNeil and Conner McNeil (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Patricia Blick)


Tony Curtis opened the doors to his historic Samuel B. Kirby House Dec. 21 to neighbors and friends for the Winter Solstice Celebration.

The event was fittingly held on 12/21 -- the address of the Kirby House at 1221 Louisiana. Many of the guests donned Victorian attire. The night before, the city of Little Rock proclaimed Dec. 21 as Tony Curtis Day.

The Kirby House was built in 1986-87 in the Queen Anne style. It fell into disrepair in the 1980s. Curtis spent 20 years rehabilitating the house, carefully working to make sure the structure was true to the way it looked in 1890s.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal

Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette/ Patricia Blick


