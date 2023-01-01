Lake Ouachita offering hikes for all in new year

HOT SPRINGS -- Lake Ouachita State Park will offer both guided and self-guided hikes from 9 a.m. to noon today on the scenic Caddo Bend Trail as part of the state parks system's First Day Hikes initiative.

Participants will meet at the Caddo Bend Trailhead for a shotgun start in which staff and volunteers will lead three varying-length hikes.

Lake Catherine State Park remains temporarily closed to all recreational activities due to maintenance repairs until March 18. According to a news release, Slunger Creek Nature Trail is still accessible during the closure.

Emily Stubblefield, park interpreter II at Lake Ouachita, said there is no cost associated with the hike, nor are any reservations needed. Participants may also bring their dogs along provided they are on a leash.

"Every year, Arkansas State Parks has an annual tradition to offer guided hikes on the first day of the new year," she said. "Basically, it's on the first weekend of the new year, and preferably on the first, depending on how that falls. Participants will get a unique First Day Hike sticker, which is kind of a cool thing. A lot of people collect those."

While the Caddo Bend Trail is the longest in the park, she said there will be different variations of the trail due to the length.

"If you want to do the entire trail, it's 4 miles, but we'll be having a 1-mile and a 3-mile option if you don't want to do the whole 4 miles. And so it kind of encompasses everybody and every hiking level. We'll be partnering with the Ouachita Mountain Hikers to also help us lead some of these hikes," she said.

The Ouachita Mountain Hikers, according to its website, is an informal group of hikers of various skill levels. With regularly-scheduled group hikes, they hike to "have fun, stay healthy, enjoy the 'Natural State' and to serve the trails."

Stubblefield said the entire 4-mile loop hike will finish at around noon. Hikers will then be greeted by a bonfire, hot cocoa and coffee to warm up as they are given their stickers.

"Unfortunately, last year we kind of got rained out. We had some heavy thunderstorms, but this is a big event that Arkansas State Parks tries to do every year," she said.

Hikers are asked to use the hashtags #FirstDayHikes or #ArStateParks when taking photos and posting them on social media.

"It's just encouraging people to get out and [to] start the new year on the right or left foot," she said, laughing.

"To get out, explore the Natural State and make memories. So many of us enjoy that family time and it's something that we have even more appreciation for since covid. We weren't always able to have that. And this is just a great, free way to get everybody together," Stubblefield said.

In addition to the family aspect, First Day Hikes encourage everyone to spend more time outdoors while focusing on healthy habits.