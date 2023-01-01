Some goals for 2023

I haven't made New Year's resolutions for some time, but 2023 seems to be calling out for our best. Therefore I will take the liberty of proposing a resolution, which I immodestly suggest we all consider. While it will be harder for some than for others, it costs nothing, really takes no time, and does not rule out chocolate, doughnuts or pizza.

I resolve that 2023 will be a year of greater empathy, understanding, and compassion:

• Empathy for those struggling against all odds to build a new life in America--and for those genuinely worried that immigrants threaten their comfortably established ways of life;

• Empathy for those genuinely worried their children will be "groomed" by gays--and for those gays already struggling against prejudice and discrimination with no interest in harming anyone's children;

• Empathy for the poor, struggling to feed and house their families--and for those who genuinely feel that helping the poor may weaken their incentives to work harder.

• Empathy for those genuinely frightened by people who are a different color, language, or culture--and for those who not only didn't choose to be different but are proud of who they are.

I could go on, but we all have people who need an extra measure of our understanding.

Some may feel a need for religious sanction and support in accepting those who need our compassion. Happily, I can recommend such a religion--almost any of them, I should think.

Here's to a happy and loving 2023.

EARL BABBIE

Hot Springs Village

Grading the schools

We noticed that after eight years of Republican administration, 32 percent of Arkansas' K-12 schools got Ds and Fs in a recent report. However, we are highly confident that with hard work and perseverance Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders can bring those grades right up to Cs and Ds in no time!

ROD LORENZEN

Little Rock

Unused resolutions

While walking outside, I chanced upon a wadded-up piece of paper on the ground and gave it a look. It belonged to someone whose initials were M.S.M. and contained a list of New Year's resolutions not to do in 2023. Among them were: Investigate why voting machines work in Democrat districts but not Republican ones. Why groomers want pornographic material shown to kids in schools. How "climate change" is not a big issue during wintertime. How covid vaccines don't work, but actually kill more people than we're allowed to know. Why our president allows millions to cross our southern border without so much as a care.

Geez, most people just quit at trying to achieve their New Year's resolutions after one month. This M.S.M. person decided not to try at all.

ROBERT BEMIS

Little Rock

Feeds antisemitism

Wherever did you get the cartoon printed on the editorial page last Tuesday? It looks like you lifted it from the Berlin Daily Blat in 1936, when the papers were full of antisemitic stereotypical drawings of Jewish people. The crudity of the drawing overwhelms whatever subtle message the cartoonist is trying to convey.

Please remember that, in Arkansas, we have people muttering antisemitic sentiments. Please remember the white supremacists in brown shirts marching in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 11-12, 2017. Please remember that the average American has an eighth-grade reading level.

Even if I give the cartoonist the benefit of the doubt, the drawing is still so crude that it feeds the brown shirts that live among us.

SHEILA GALLAGHER

Rogers

Great energy saving

Your editorial "Post office's electric idea" repeats the oft-quoted canard that conversion to electric vehicles today has little immediate impact because most of the electric grid's power is still generated from fossil fuels.

This is incorrect on a number of levels: All-electric cars, motors and power trains are much more efficient than their internal combustion (IC) counterparts--the best IC cars now average only around 39 mpg, the energy equivalent of 1.16 mi/kWH, versus electric cars today that average 4.5 mi/kWH or better. Modern electric power plants using fossil fuels are about 50 percent efficient, so even if all charging electricity were generated from fossil fuels, the electric car potentially travels almost 3.9 times further on the same amount of fossil fuel, or uses only 26 percent of that fuel to go the same distance.

Add to that that 20 percent of U.S. electricity is already generated by renewable energy and growing every year, and that the energy comparison between electric and IC engines favors electric the most for stop-and-go city driving, then the conversion of postal vehicles makes even more sense for immediate energy savings today, and even greater savings in the future.

JOEL C. EWING

Bentonville