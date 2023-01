Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Christopher Lynn Scroggins, 21, and Shakirah Hosanna-Tova Burns, 23, both of Little Rock, recorded Dec. 21.

Tracy Lynn Pettit, 37, and Felicia Lafaye Vincent, 36, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 28.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Luciana F. Holliman vs. Teran Holliman, granted Dec. 16.

Nanette Jenkins Battles v. Darnell Battles, granted Dec. 19.

Teri Nooner Altchul v. Roger Altschul, granted Dec. 19.

Vivian A. Chester v. Leon Pridgeon, granted Dec. 19.

Vasquez Hayes v. Jessica Stotts, granted Dec. 20.

Henry Holmes v. Judy Holmes, granted Dec. 22.

Kiana Ward v. Enrique Soto III, granted Dec. 27.

Shetaria Dedner v. Paul Dedner, granted Dec. 27.

John Musick v. Sabrina Musick, granted Dec. 27.