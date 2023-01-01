• Those at the forefront of the U.K.'s response to Russia's war in Ukraine joined Queen guitarist Brian May and a fashion designer dubbed "the mother of the miniskirt" on the country's New Year's Honors list. Artists, community leaders and members of England's award-winning women's soccer team were also among the more than 1,100 people included. May, who is also an animal welfare campaigner, was appointed a knight bachelor for his services to music and charity. The former Queen guitarist, who has a doctorate in astrophysics, said he regarded his new title as "a kind of commission to do the things one would expect a knight to do -- to fight for justice, to fight for people who don't have any voice." Mary Quant, the 92-year-old designer best known for popularizing the miniskirt in the 1960s, received the U.K.'s top honor for her services to fashion -- appointment to the Order of the Companions of Honor, a status held by no more than 65 people at any one time. Artist Grayson Perry, known for his tapestries and ceramics, was knighted for services to the arts. Diplomats shaping the U.K.'s response to the war in Ukraine were recognized, with damehoods for the ambassadors to both Kyiv and Moscow, and a British Empire Medal for a campaigner who led donation drives for Ukrainian refugees. Half of this year's honors went to women, including members of the England soccer team that won the 2022 Women's European Championship. Captain Leah Williamson received an OBE, while teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White were all made MBEs. Alison Rose, the first woman to run one of the U.K.'s largest banks as chief executive of NatWest, was awarded a damehood. U.K. monarchs have awarded honors as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages.

• A woman who has previously said Steven Tyler had an illicit sexual relationship with her when she was a teenager is now suing the Aerosmith frontman for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit brought by Julia Misley last week was filed under a 2019 California law that gave adult victims of childhood sexual assault a three-year window to file lawsuits for decades-old incidents. Saturday was the deadline to file such claims. The 65-year-old Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, said in a statement that she wanted to seize "a new opportunity to take legal action against those that abused me in my youth." While the lawsuit doesn't name Tyler, Misley identified him by name in her statement, issued through a law firm. She has also recounted her experiences with Tyler in interviews, and Tyler discussed a relationship with a teenage girl in two books, published in 2011 and 1997. The acknowledgements section of his memoir "Does The Noise In My Head Bother You?" thanks a "Julia Halcomb," which Misley says is a reference to her.