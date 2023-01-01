New bomber honors Doolittle Raiders

In early December, the U.S. Air Force and manufacturer Northrop Grumman unveiled the B-21 Raider at Northrop Grumman's facilities in Palmdale, Calif.

"The unveiling of the B-21 Raider will be a historic moment for our Air Force and the nation," said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. "We last introduced a new bomber over 30 years ago."

The B-21 will take over as the Air Force's primary long-range stealth bomber over the next decade, replacing the aging B-2. The Air Force is also phasing out the B-1B, the service's supersonic heavy bomber.

"As we look to the threats posed by our pacing challenge, we must continue to rapidly modernize," Brown said. "The B-21 Raider will provide formidable combat capability across a range of operations in highly contested environments of the future."

The B-21, a sixth-generation aircraft, joins the nuclear triad, which consists of land-based nuclear missiles, nuclear-missile-armed submarines, and strategic aircraft armed with nuclear bombs and missiles.

A fourth entity, the U.S. Space Force, which protects U.S. and allied interests in space, recently established a foreign command in South Korea.

According to Northrop Grumman, the B-21 "was developed with the next generation of stealth technology, advanced networking capabilities and an open systems architecture." Features include digital tools and cloud technology.

Northrop Grumman was awarded the contract for the aircraft in 2015. The average cost for a B-21 is $692 million in 2022 dollars, including manufacturing, training, and support equipment. The Air Force has said it plans to purchase a minimum of 100 aircraft. Six of the aircraft are in various stages of final assembly and testing at NG's plant.

"The B-21 Raider is a testament to America's enduring advantages in ingenuity and innovation," said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. "This bomber was built on a foundation of strong bipartisan support in Congress. Because of that support, we will soon fly this aircraft, test it, and then move into production."

The B-21 will have the capability of operating autonomously without a crew.

Its team consists of more than 8,000 Northrop Grumman personnel, industry partners, and the USAF. More than 400 suppliers across 40 states complete the team. In terms of economic impact, the B-21 will support thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the U.S.

The plane will take its first flight in 2023. Once in service, B-21 bombers will be stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Ellsworth has been designated the B-21's main operating base and location of the Formal Training Unit. The Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base in California will host the B-21 Combined Test Force. The Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma is the site for depot planning.

The B-21 will be supplemented by a fleet of B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, which have been in operation for 68 years. The B-52H is an eight-engine, 390,000-pound, swept-wing, long-range, heavy bomber capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet. The Air Force expects to operate B-52s through 2050.

The H model is assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot AFB in North Dakota, and the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale AFB in Louisiana, both under Air Force Global Strike Command. The aircraft is also assigned to the Air Force Reserve Command's 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale.

The B-21 Raider is designed to defeat modern air defense systems currently in place or under development by advanced nations like China.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said that China's ambitions in the Pacific Rim are never far from the minds of military planners: "My highest personal goal as secretary has been to instill a sense of urgency about our efforts to modernize and to ensure that we improve our operational posture relative to our pacing challenge. China, China, China."

As adversaries continue to invest in and develop advanced weapons, the B-21 Raider will provide the United States with a strategic asset capable of penetrating enemy air defenses and reaching targets anywhere in the world, something approximately 90 percent of the nation's current bomber fleet is incapable of doing.

The B-21 Raider is named in honor of the historic Doolittle Raiders, U.S. Army Air Force men known for their surprise attack against Japan during World War II on April 18, 1942.

The raid forced the Japanese to recall combat forces for home defense and boosted morale among Americans and U.S. allies abroad. The designation B-21 recognizes the Raider as the first bomber of the 21st century.

Jeff Thatcher, son of Doolittle Raider S. Sgt. David Thatcher, is president of the Children of the Doolittle Raiders, a nonprofit dedicated to keeping the legacy of the Doolittle Raid alive.