NFL Capsules

Broncos at Chiefs

Noon (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 121/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 70-55, Chiefs beat Broncos 34-28 on Dec. 11

LAST WEEK Broncos lost at Rams 51-14, Chiefs beat Seahawks 24-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(23) 107.5RUSH117.1 (17)

(20) 209.1PASS303.5 (1)

(250 316.6YARDS420.6 (1)

(32) 15.5POINTS29.2 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(16) 117.4RUSH107.1 (8)

(6) 196.9PASS225.7 (20)

(5) 314.3YARDS332.9 (15)

(T7) 20.3POINTS22.1 (T15)

WHAT TO WATCH The Broncos will play their first game since first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired Monday. Veteran coach Jerry Rosburg is Denver's interim coach for its final two games.

Panthers at Bucs

Noon (Fox)

LINE Buccaneers by 31/2

SERIES Panthers lead 25-19, Panthers beat Buccaneers 21-3 on Oct. 23

LAST WEEK Panthers beat Lions 37-23, Buccaneers won at Cardinals 19-16 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.BUCS (RK)

(10) 131.0RUSH77.0 (32)

(29) 175.9PASS269.3 (4)

(29) 306.9YARDS346.3 (15)

(T18) 20.9POINTS17.7 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.BUCS (RK)

(21) 125.0RUSH120.3 (17)

(18) 219.7PASS195.1 (4)

(20) 344.7YARDS315.4 (6)

(19) 22.5POINTS20.3 (T7)

WHAT TO WATCH Tampa Bay can clinch the NFC South title with a win against Carolina. The Panthers can win their first division title since 2015 by beating the Buccaneers and New Orleans.

Cardinals at Falcons

Noon

LINE Falcons by 6

SERIES Cardinals lead 17-15, Cardinals beat Falcons 34-33 on Oct. 13, 2019

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to Buccaneers 19-16 in OT, Falcons lost at Ravens 17-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(20) 112.4RUSH160.8 (3)

(18) 214.6PASS155.0 (31)

(22) 327.0YARDS315.8 (27)

(21) 20.5POINTS21.0 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(12) 114.3RUSH133.5 (24)

(26) 240.5PASS239.5 (T24)

(22) 354.8YARDS373.0 (28)

(30) 26.1POINTS23.3 (T23)

WHAT TO WATCH David Blough will start at QB today and will be Arizona's fourth starting signal-caller in four weeks. The Cardinals lost starter Kyler Murray to a season-ending knee injury Dec. 12.

Bears at Lions

Noon

LINE Lions by 51/2

SERIES Bears lead 104-76-5, Lions won at Bears 31-30 on Nov. 13

LAST WEEK Bears lost to Bills 35-13, Lions lost at Panthers 37-23

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.LIONS (RK)

(1) 179.7RUSH120.7 (16)

(32) 136.5PASS254.9 (8)

(26) 316.3YARDS375.5 (4)

(T22) 20.2POINTS26.1 (T5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.LIONS (RK)

(30) 151.2RUSH145.9 (28)

(12) 209.1PASS264.1 (30)

(24) 360.3YARDS409.9 (32)

(31) 26.2POINTS26.7 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The Lions need a win today to keep their playoff hopes alive. Detroit lost last week at Carolina after surging into the postseason picture by winning six of seven games.

Browns at Commanders

Noon

LINE Commanders by 11/2

SERIES Browns lead 34-12-1, Browns beat Washington 34-20 on Sept. 27, 2020

LAST WEEK Browns lost to Saints 17-10, Commanders lost at 49ers 37-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.WASH. (RK)

(5) 147.3RUSH123.7 (13)

(22) 207.7PASS212.7 (19)

(10) 355.1YARDS336.4 (19)

(14) 21.5POINTS19.0 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.WASH. (RK)

(25) 134.3RUSH114.4 (13)

(8) 201.5PASS198.6 (7)

(16) 335.9YARDS313.0 (4)

(T21) 22.9POINTS20.9 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Carson Wentz will start his first game for Washington since Oct. 13 when Coach Ron Rivera turned to Taylor Heinicke. The Commanders are winless in their past three games.

Colts at Giants

Noon

LINE Giants by 51/2

SERIES Giants lead 10-8, Colts beat Giants 28-27 on Dec. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Colts lost to Chargers 20-3, Giants lost at Vikings 27-24

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(25) 102.8RUSH144.9 (6)

(23) 207.1PASS188.3 (27)

(28) 309.9YARDS333.2 (20)

(31) 16.5POINTS20.7 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(20) 122.2RUSH145.9 (28)

(11) 206.1PASS220.5 (19)

(11) 328.3YARDS366.3 (27)

(25) 23.8POINTS22.6 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Indianapolis has been outscored 62-0 in the fourth quarter of the past three games and 90-9 during the final 15 minutes since interim coach Jeff Saturday replaced the fired Frank Reich.

Jaguars at Texans

Noon

LINE Jaguars by 3

SERIES Texans lead 28-13, Texans won at Jaguars 13-6 on Oct. 9

LAST WEEK Jaguars won at Jets 19-3, Texans won at Titans 19-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(11) 128.5RUSH88.9 (30)

(10) 239.2PASS190.0 (26)

(6) 367.7YARDS278.9 (32)

(11) 23.5POINTS16.9 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(14) 114.7RUSH168.6 (32)

(29) 246.5PASS212.5 (13)

(26) 361.1YARDS381.1 (30)

(T15) 22.1POINTS23.9 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jaguars lead the AFC South, but today's game has no bearing on the division race as it will come down to next week's regular-season finale against Tennessee.

Dolphins at Patriots

Noon

LINE Patriots by 21/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 59-52, Dolphins beat Patriots 20-7 on Sept. 11

LAST WEEK Dolphins lost to Packers 26-20, Patriots lost to Bengals 22-18

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(27) 95.9RUSH108.6 (22)

(2) 274.9PASS208.6 (21)

(5) 370.8YARDS317.2 (24)

(T9) 24.3POINTS21.2 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(10) 109.1RUSH107.8 (9)

(28) 244.7PASS213.1 (14)

(21) 353.8YARDS320.9 (8)

(27) 24.7POINTS19.4 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins today with Tua Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater started for Miami in a Week 5 loss at the New York Jets.

Saints at Eagles

Noon

LINE Eagles by 51/2

SERIES Eagles lead 18-12, Eagles beat Saints 40-29 on Nov. 21, 2021

LAST WEEK Saints won at Browns 17-10, Eagles lost at Cowboys 40-34

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(19) 114.0RUSH153.8 (4)

(16) 223.1PASS243.5 (9)

(18) 337.1YARDS397.3 (3)

(T22) 20.2POINTS29.7 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(23) 132.0RUSH120.7 (18)

(2) 190.4PASS181.2 (1)

(9) 322.4YARDS301.9 (2)

(14) 21.7POINTS20.5 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles will look to lock up the NFC East title with a win today. New Orleans remains alive for a playoff berth, but needs to win out and get help to reach the postseason.

Jets at Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

LINE Jets by 11/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 12-8, Seahawks beat Jets 40-3 on Dec. 13, 2020

LAST WEEK Jets lost to Jaguars 19-3, Seahawks lost at Chiefs 24-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(24) 104.9RUSH109.8 (21)

(15) 224.7PASS238.7 (11)

(21) 329.5YARDS348.5 (13)

(25) 18.9POINTS24.3 (T9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(11) 113.9RUSH155.5 (31)

(5) 195.5PASS217.9 (17)

(3) 309.3YARDS373.4 (29)

(4) 18.8POINTS25.3 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Both teams are still in the playoff hunt, but come into today's game with losing streaks. New York has lost four consecutive games, while Seattle has dropped three in a row.

49ers at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 91/2

SERIES Tied 7-7, 49ers beat Raiders 34-3 on Nov. 1, 2018

LAST WEEK 49ers beat Commanders 37-20, Raiders lost at Steelers 13-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(9) 134.7RUSH121.7 (15)

(12) 228.7PASS225.9 (14)

(9) 363.4YARDS347.6 (14)

(8) 25.0POINTS23.2 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(1) 75.0RUSH116.6 (15)

(16) 215.3PASS244.3 (27)

(1) 290.3YARDS360.9 (25)

(1) 15.3POINTS23.3 (T23)

WHAT TO WATCH The Raiders turn to Jarrett Stidham at QB after benching Derek Carr. Stidham has never started in four NFL seasons and has thrown only 61 passes.

Vikings at Packers

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Packers by 3

SERIES Packers lead 64-57-3, Vikings beat Packers 23-7 on Sept. 11

LAST WEEK Vikings beat Giants 27-24, Packers won at Dolphins 26-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(28) 94.5RUSH123.1 (14)

(6) 259.9PASS219.5 (17)

(12) 354.5YARDS342.6 (16)

(7) 25.2POINTS20.9 (T18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(19) 120.8RUSH144.4 (27)

(32) 281.5PASS192.4 (3)

(31) 402.3YARDS336.8 (17)

(28) 24.9POINTS22.3 (T17)

WHAT TO WATCH Green Bay has won three straight and can reach the playoffs if it wins its final two games and either the Commanders lose once more or the Giants lose both their remaining games.

Rams at Chargers

3:25 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 61/2

SERIES Rams lead 7-5, Rams beat Chargers 35-23 on Sept. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Rams beat Broncos 51-14, Chargers won at Colts 20-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(29) 89.9RUSH84.9 (31)

(25) 191.6PASS270.1 (3)

(31) 281.5YARDS355.0 (11)

(26) 18.7POINTS22.1 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(5) 104.5RUSH140.5 (26)

(22) 226.5PASS201.9 (9)

(12) 331.0YARDS342.4 (19)

(T17) 22.3POINTS22.9 (T21)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chargers host the Rams today, which will be the first time the two teams face off in the regular season at their home stadium of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Steelers at Ravens

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Ravens by 21/2

SERIES Steelers lead 32-25, Ravens won at Steelers 16-14 on Dec. 11

LAST WEEK Steelers beat Raiders 13-10, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(18) 115.4RUSH166.0 (2)

(24) 204.6PASS176.3 (28)

(23) 320.0YARDS342.3 (17)

(T29) 17.6POINTS21.4 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(6) 105.6RUSH87.5 (3)

(23) 232.4PASS239.5 (T24)

(18) 338.0YARDS327.0 (10)

(13) 21.3POINTS18.1 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH The Ravens ended a four-game losing streak to Pittsburgh three weeks ago thanks in large part to intercepting backup QB Mitch Trubisky three times, all in Baltimore territory.