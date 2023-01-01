Northwest Arkansas nonprofits say donations on track despite economic worries

Northwest Arkansas nonprofit agencies say the region's residents have come through again, and they're likely to make their fundraising goals for 2022.

Not that they couldn't use more.

"Our donations are on track to what we thought we would be able to raise," said Jackie Hancock, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Northwest Arkansas. "But the needs of our community have out-paced our donations."

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Community Foundation had similar reports.

"Even with all the talk of inflation, people are still doing OK, and they are still contributing," said Angie Albright, director of the museum.

Charitable giving nationwide reached record highs in both 2020 and 2021, during the years the world was reeling under the covid-19 pandemic, according to a report by The Associated Press. Charitable giving in the United States reached a record $485 billion in 2021, though the increase did not keep pace with inflation.

The Giving USA report says donations in 2021 were 4% higher than the record-setting $466 billion contributed in 2020. But they were down 0.7% when adjusted for inflation, according to The Associated Press.

Many nonprofits are now feeling the strain because giving is not growing as fast as price increases, said Laura MacDonald, chairwoman of the Giving USA Foundation, in the Associated Press report. In response to the intense needs of the early covid-19 pandemic, as well as the calls for racial justice, giving increased in unusual ways in 2020, but has generally returned to previous patterns.

Looking forward

The Shiloh Museum on Wednesday sent an email blast reminding its supporters they still had several days to donate to the museum for a tax deduction in 2022.

Albright said it was not a last-second, desperate plea for money. A lot of giving in the United States happens in the last month of the year, she said. People look at their taxes and their investments and consider if their money can provide a benefit to someone else and a tax break for the donor.

The museum board of directors has met and even exceeded its funding goals for 2022, Albright said.

The museum is a city-owned entity and provided an operating budget of $1.53 million for 2023. This money pays for the building, supplies and salaries, Albright said.

The museum board raises money for exhibits, programming and education, she said. The board raised $200,000 for 2022 and expects the same for 2023.

Requests for even conventional funding in Northwest Arkansas have become increasingly difficult to navigate, she said. The board wants to focus its fundraising efforts on money for the conservation of the historic buildings on its campus.

"Northwest Arkansas has more resources than other places," Albright said. "But we knew we were going to have to be more strategic about our funding to earn more contributions."

She explained the board is trying to work with donors on areas they're most interested in -- like educational programs, specific exhibits or building conservation.

She also mentioned the museum has started a membership drive to attract younger families. Memberships are a yearly, low-dollar donation that lets families feel like they are a part of the museum. Across the country, musuem membership rosters are filled with folks from an older demographic.

Both the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas Community Foundation said their individual local donors have been strong.

The scholarship fund provides financial assistance and support services to single parents pursuing higher education who live in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties.

"We've seen for the last two years, supporters really stepping up with monthly or one-time giving," said Tyler Clark, chief executive officer for the scholarship program. "They are the bread and butter for this nonprofit."

He said 40% of the program's budget comes from individual supporters. Corporate donations are not as reliable, Clark said.

"And in the last few months, with uncertainty with inflation, our die-hard donors have continued to give," he said.

The fund expenditures were $1.17 million in the first half of fiscal year 2022-23, with income of $1 million, Clark reported.

"Donors are still giving and still giving significantly," said Jody Dilday, vice president of northwest operations of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

"People are giving, giving more often and giving more than they have in previous years."

She also finds donors narrowing their donations to causes that are more important to them.

The foundation awarded more than $44 million in grants statewide during the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended June 30, Dilday said. That includes both donor-advised grants as well as foundation-directed grants and scholarships, she said.

The foundation oversees a number of personal charitable funds and helps donors give their money to areas of the greatest need or to causes they care about. The foundation has a Northwest Arkansas affiliate, based in Fayetteville.

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas' donations have been "a mixed bag" this year, Hancock said.

He said the organization has received more in-kind gifts -- such as school supplies for students through the Fill the Bus supply drive -- than financial donations.

Pot empty

The lack of volunteers has weakened the force at the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas. The Northwest Arkansas Area Command will not make its fundraising goal, said Emma Velastegui, public relations and volunteer coordinator.

Money collected during the Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettle campaign at Christmas determines the next year's budget to provide social service programs in the local command area, Velastegui said.

The local leadership set a goal of $320,000, but by Dec. 21 had raised only $175,228, she reported.

The lack of donations is a factor of giving and of volunteering, Velastegui said.

The local Salvation Army had more than 7,000 shifts at local stores for individuals and groups to man the red pots and ring the familiar bell. Only a few more than 300 shifts were filled, she said.

"Every time a slot goes unfilled, that's a kettle we cannot put out at a store and money we were unable to receive," Velastegui said.

A virtual Red Kettle campaign continues on the Salvation Army website, with a goal of $10,000. Only $2,802 has been received, the website shows.

Local programs include a drug- and alcohol-rehabilitation program for men, with case managers also helping clients with job placement, free housing and food. The Fayetteville and Bentonville locations operate emergency shelters and serve hot meals each evening. The Salvation Army provides worship, food pantries, utility, rent and disaster assistance, jobs through its stores in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers and much more.

During the recent winter storm, the local Salvation Army doubled its capacity at both shelters and provided all guests with a warm place to sleep and hot meals, Velastegui said.

"The Salvation Army housed upward of 120 people every night during the storm, who -- if left out in the elements -- could have lost limbs to frostbite or even perished," she noted.

She also noted that in 2021, the local corps housed 380 people until they could acquire sustainable housing.

Calls for help

Hancock said the need in Northwest Arkansas becomes apparent through the calls on the state's 211 system, which is operated by the United Way of Northwest Arkansas. Numbers have increased by "thousands," he said.

Dialing 211 connects callers from across the state to resources available in the callers' locations. The program is answering about 3,200 calls a month, Hancock said. He noted about 6% of the callers are asking for help with utility payments, housing and food.

"More people in the area are hurting over the last couple years -- even more than they did in the pandemic," Hancock said.

He said donations coming in to the United Way of Northwest Arkansas are processed in less than 90 days and sent back out to fulfill community needs.

When the United Way of Northwest Arkansas "closes the books" each year, the agency has always spent a little more than expected, Hancock said.

"We know we will spend more because the need is so great," he said. "The board made the decision years ago: If the need is there, we will satisfy it if it will not put us out of business."