FOOTBALL

BYU lineman killed

Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles northeast of Honolulu. The 6-7, 305-pound lineman had completed his first season at Brigham Young, where he transferred after one year at Arizona State, while retaining four years of football eligibility. Firefighters arrived at the home just before noon Friday to find the collapsed wall and bystanders using a small excavator to remove rocks trapping the men. Rescuers called them off because of the wall's instability and manually removed rocks to free two of the men in about 15 minutes. But Veikoso was trapped deeper. He was removed about 12:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 p.m.

Falcons player arrested

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested by Atlanta police early Saturday morning and faces multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an altercation with an officer and fleeing the scene. According to a statement provided to The Associated Press by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer observed a pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its lane at about 2 a.m. Saturday. The officer stopped the vehicle and observed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The statement said Batson resisted the efforts of the officer "and violently fought with the officer." The officer discharged his firearm but no one was struck, the statement said, and Batson returned to his vehicle, left the scene and crashed a short distance away before trying to flee the scene. The statement said "multiple officers canvassed the area" and arrested Batson, who was trying to hide. The officer and Batson were taken to a local hospital for injuries they received during the altercation. Batson faces multiple charges, which the statement did not detail. The investigation is ongoing.

Giants activate safety

Defensive co-captain and safety Xavier McKinney has been activated from reserve-non-football injury list and is expected to play in the New York Giants' win-and-in game against the Indianapolis Colts today. The Giants, who can clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 with a win, made the move Saturday. They also released receiver David Sills and elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad to the active roster for the game. McKinney has missed seven games since breaking bones in his left hand while vacationing in Mexico during the bye week in early November. He had an accident while taking a tour on an all-terrain-type vehicle. He underwent surgery. Doctors gave McKinney the OK to return to practice Thursday, opening a 21-day window for him to be activated. It didn't take long to bring back the third-year safety, who led the team with five interceptions in 2021.

Second surgery for Lance

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second operation on his injured right ankle but is still expected to recover by the start of the offseason program. The Niners said Saturday that Lance needed the additional surgery to remove hardware placed in the ankle in the original operation in September. The hardware was located near a tendon in Lance's ankle and was causing irritation. After consulting with doctors, the decision was made to remove the hardware. The 49ers said Lance will continue his rehab and is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of organized team activities in the spring. Lance broke his ankle on a run in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, cutting short his second season in the NFL. Lance had taken over the starting job this season after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.

BASEBALL

Tigers add infielder Nevin

The Detroit Tigers acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday for cash. The 25-year-old Nevin played in 58 games for the Orioles last season, hitting .197 with 2 home runs and 16 RBI. He was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2015. Nevin is the son of Phil Nevin, the No. 1 pick in the 1992 draft by the Houston Astros. Phil Nevin played for the Tigers from 1995-97 before eventually becoming a standout with the San Diego Padres. He is now the manager of the Los Angeles Angels. The Tigers designated left-hander Zach Logue for assignment to make room for Tyler Nevin on the 40-man roster.

HOCKEY

U.S. juniors rout Finland

Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday in Moncton, New Brunswick, to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship. The Americans will face Germany -- the fourth-place team in Group A -- in the quarterfinals Monday. Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist for the United States, Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty and Lane Hutson also scored and Trey Augustine made 29 saves. Lenni Hameenaho had a goal and an assist for Finland. Joakim Kemell also scored.