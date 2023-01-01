Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 1, 1923

JONESBORO -- Jonesboro's population, according to the city directory, now on the press, is 13,986, being a 30 percent increase over the official census taken in 1920. With the increase in population, the city has been growing industrially as well. Many new industries have been located here in the past two years. With 18 miles of paved streets, Jonesboro has more paved streets than any city of like population in the United States, it is said. According to figures compiled, Jonesboro is the largest banking city in Northeast Arkansas... The slogan for the year, according to I. C. Perkins, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, is: "Jonesboro, Watch Us Grow; 13,986."

50 years ago

Jan. 1, 1973

• Prosecuting Attorney-elect Lee Munson said Sunday that he would continue to investigate a report prepared by his predecessor, Jim Guy Tucker, on possible corruption within the Little Rock Police Department. ... Tucker's office, a Gazette reporter, and a private detective agency conducted an investigation of reports by former police officers and other sources that a club at Little Rock was a center of vice operations and that it operated openly under an apparent "hands off" policy that allegedly involved some members of the Little Rock Police Department.

25 years ago

Jan. 1, 1998

• Little Rock businesses will have to pay $100 to continue selling tobacco products in 1998 as part of the city's attempt to snuff out teen-age smoking. The city also plans to control how and where tobacco is sold and advertised and make restaurants be more clear in designating nonsmoking sections. The ordinance establishing those controls, however, is on hold until the city gets a waiver from the federal Food and Drug Administration, which has jurisdiction over the sale of tobacco to minors. The tobacco license fee takes effect today, though businesses will have a first-time 60-day grace period during which they can pay the city privilege license fee without penalty. The fee doesn't apply to surrounding cities or in unincorporated areas of Pulaski County. ... It was Dailey who pledged in his Jan. 1, 1997, State of the City address to initiate "the strictest possible ordinance" to curb teen smoking in the city.

10 years ago

Jan. 1, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Barack Obama and Senate Republicans reached a sweeping deal late Monday that would let income taxes rise significantly for the first time in more than two decades, fulfilling Obama's promise to raise taxes on the rich and averting the worst effects of the "fiscal cliff." ... The agreement emerged after White House officials gave in on the last contested issue, yielding to GOP wishes on how to handle estate taxes, aides said. The revelations about the pending deal came after Obama had said a deal was "within sight," and House Republican leaders announced they would hold no votes Monday night, making it appear that the nation would go over the fiscal cliff of tax increases and government spending cuts for at least a day.