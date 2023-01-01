Sections
Pet of the Week

Today at 2:45 a.m.
Polly is our pet of the week.

Polly is a 2-year-old husky/Labrador mix.

Look at those eyes!!! She can be timid at first. Polly warms to people quickly and really loves people. Attention gives this girl LIFE. Polly is great with other dogs and enjoys playing, though she knows when to be calm too. Polly is a great size for a family and would fit perfectly in just about any home.

Polly is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. All she needs is a chance to make you forever happy! Polly can be adopted though C.A.R.E.

For more information, email care@careforanimals.org or visit the website at careforanimals.org.

